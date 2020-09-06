Jeff Goldblum on returning to Jurassic Park franchise with Jurassic World Dominion: ‘My character is more relevant than ever’

hollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 20:48 IST

Actor Jeff Goldblum believes his role of Dr Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park series is completely relevant in today’s times when ethical use of science is a major talking point. In an interview with People TV’s Couch Surfing, the 67-year-old actor, who is reprising his character in the upcoming movie in the franchise Jurassic World: Dominion, reflected on how Dr Malcolm was ahead of his times.

“As it happens, there are things that my character talks about, has always talked about,” Goldblum said. “The fragility of our species and the global cooperation that’s needed, and the foundation in science that’s needed, and the ethical use of science that’s needed to unite us in trust and connectiveness as a family. And to reach our potential and do right by ourselves and this glorious planet. All of those things are now more relevant than ever,” he added.

The actor is currently in London filming the sixth instalment in the Jurassic franchise, originally developed by Steven Spielberg, and revealed that his character’s ethos will be maintained in the Colin Trevorrow-directed movie. “Already in this plot, there are thing we’re finding are already apropos,” he added. Production on the film, which was halted at Pinewood Studios in the UK in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed in July.

Dominion will also see actor Chris Pratt reprise his role as dinosaur wrangler Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing alongside Justice Smith, and BD Wong, with other original Jurassic stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern returning as Dr Alan Grant and Dr Ellie Sattler. The film is scheduled to be released on June 11, 2021.