Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt flirt at Fast Times At Ridgemont High virtual table read, even Julia Roberts is excited

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:30 IST

Actors and former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had a cute virtual reunion at the Fast Times At Ridgemont High table read. The actors were joined by multiple other A-listers such as Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Shia Labeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn, Henry Golding and others.

The table read, organised as a charity fundraiser, read out and enacted the entire script of the cult classic 1982 film from their own homes. This is the first time the Jennifer and Brad have been spotted publicly interacting since their reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Award that went viral in January.

Jen played Linda while Brad played his namesake Brad in the movie. The two greeted each other at the beginning of the video with sweet pleasantries. It went something like this:

“Hi Aniston”

“Hi Pitt”

“How you doin?”

“Good honey, how are you”

“I’m alright”

This was all their fans needed to launch multiple Twitter trends, shipping the two as a couple and wanting them to get back together. Even Julia seemed to love seeing Brad and Jen interacting with each other.

All these actors reacting to Brad Pitt’s character jerking off to Jennifer aniston’s character pic.twitter.com/XIeAslrvql — 🌬 (@imitationliz) September 18, 2020

Another awkward bit featured Jennifer as Linda telling Brad how she always found him sexy and seducing him by the pool. As Morgan narrated the scene, describing every thing to the most minute details, the rest of the cast cracked up at the awkwardness.

Jen and Brad were married from 2000 to 2005. They have since reconciled a friendship following his divorce with actor Angelina Jolie. In recent weeks, Brad has been linked to model Nicole Poturalski.

Proceeds from the table read will go to Penn’s nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance. You can watch the full table read here.

