Jumanji-The Next Level trailer: Dwayne Johnson is now Danny DeVito, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas are back

Just a month and a half after wrapping up shoot, Sony Pictures have released the first trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level . The sequel marks the return of Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas. Veteran actors Danny DeVito and Danny Glover have also joined the gang as perennially confused grandpas who enter the game as Dwayne and Kevin’s characters.

Unlike last time, it isn’t just the high school kids who enter the evil game by mistake. This time, Danny DeVito is in Dr. Smolder Bravestone’s body, who no longer remembers what happened last time they were in the game. As the new entrants figure out how to survive in this dangerous world with limited lifelines, they fly to snowy mountains and arid deserts on a quest. We meet Nick and Awkwafina’s characters on the way but no more than a small glimpse is shown.

Announcing the wrap of the film and expressing gratitude to the people involved, The Rock shared a picture with the cast in May. “And off into the desert sunset our favorite video game avatars go. Ladies & gentlemen that’s an official production wrap for our new JUMANJI. Thank you to EVERYONE and EVERY COMPANY who has committed your time and talents to making our film the best it can be for our audience,” he wrote.

“And most importantly, THANK YOU JUMANJI FANS WORLDWIDE for making our franchise a success beyond our wildest dreams”, he added further. “Love ~ Dr. Smolder Bravestone. Ruby Roundhouse aka The Killer of Men. Professor Shelly Oberon. And Moose. ‘I have the magic backpack b**ches’ Finbar JUMANJI THIS CHRISTMAS,” he wrote.

Jake Kasdan, who has co-written the film with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, will be directing the film. It will release on December 13.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 19:50 IST