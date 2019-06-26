Leonardo DiCaprio gets smacked in the face by a volleyball, becomes an instant meme

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio had an unfortunate accident at the volleyball court recently and instantly became a meme. Pictures of the Hollywood star getting hit in the by a volleyball landed on Twitter recently, and the internet got to work, making hilarious memes and jokes at his expense.

Leonardo DiCaprio missing the ball and getting hit in the face while playing volleyball (2019) pic.twitter.com/LZcFxYJE8p — Leo Doing Things (@LeoActivities) June 26, 2019

From getting rejected on a date to facing the dreaded Monday after a weekend of fun, the internet found Leo’s situation quite relatable. One even suggested that the pictures are worthy of being put up in a museum. Check out a few responses:

Volleyball: Catch Me If You Can



Leonardo: — Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) June 26, 2019

He took on a bear, I'm sure he's fine. — Kyle Henson (@IgotKyle) June 26, 2019

Oscar voters from 1993-2015 pic.twitter.com/dchBDE5k0Z — Abe Froman 💡🎥🎬 (@FiveStarFlicks) June 25, 2019

Leo won the internet not once but twice in the same day. Earlier on Wednesday, he shared the plight of Chennai residents when he shared news about the city’s water crisis on Instagram. “We can change the world!,” he wrote in a comment.

Earlier last month, Leo was hailed as the ‘perfect Instagram boyfriend’ when he was spotted by the paparazzi clicking his girlfriend’s photos at the Cannes Film Festival. Twitter users had a tonne of fun at Leo’s expense, calling him the generic Instagram boyfriend. “Leonardo DiCaprio now knows: You either die a hero or live long enough to become an Instagram boyfriend,” read one tweet. “Is that Leo DiCaprio?!? Oh dear...how the mighty have fallen,” wrote another user.

Leo is rumoured to be dating Camila Morrone, the 21 year old stepdaughter of Al Pacino. She is an actor as well.

Leo will soon be seen with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The story is set in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood.The film will release in India in August.

