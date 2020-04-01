Marvel theory says Eternals will introduce a villain more dangerous than Thanos

hollywood

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 18:33 IST

With Marvel’s The Eternals slated for release in November (for now), all eyes are on how the series will re-up the stakes after the decisive conclusion of the Infinity Saga, which saw the Avengers defeat Thanos. A new theory suggests that The Eternals -- celestial beings forbidden from interfering with humanity -- will take on a villain more formidable than Thanos.

The theory suggests that the main villain in the Phase four of the MCU will be set up in The Eternals. According to ScreenRant, “cosmic beings known as the Celestials experimented with the DNA of humans to create two genetic offshoots: the super-powered Eternals and the monstrous Deviants. The Eternals.” It was the will of their creators that the celestials not interfere with humanity so as to not affect their natural progress, much like the prime directive of Star Trek.

The theory suggests that the film will see the Deviants making a return, which will spur the Eternals into action, perhaps even alongside the Avengers. This aligns with story arcs in the comics. Another reason for the Eternals to emerge from hiding -- they’ve been living in secrecy for eons - could be the possibility of Gemma Chan’s character, Sersi, falling in love with Kit Harington’s character, Dane Whitman, thereby complicating matters.

Also read: Black Widow theory says Natasha’s family was killed by Thanos’ snap, explains her sacrifice in Avengers Endgame

The theory continues, “The comic book version of the Eternals were expected to respect the Celestials’ rules about non-interference until it was time for their return to Earth. Once the Celestials came back, the Eternals - knowing the fate of the whole planet was at stake - cast aside the rules and decided to work alongside the humans and the Deviants to make sure all their civilizations persevered.”

The Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao, and stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, in addition to Chan and Harington.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

‘