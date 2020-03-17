MET Gala 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

hollywood

One of the fashions’ glitzy-filled events of the year, the Met Gala, which was previously scheduled on May 4, 2020, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The move has been taken as a measure to combat the spread of the contagious virus and it is one among the cancelled and postponed cultural events around the world due to coronavirus.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date,” wrote Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour.

Reported by CNN, the annual red carpet event, hosted by Conde Nast’s Anna Wintour, is a celebrity-packed fundraiser for The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event has been held, without fail since 2005, on the first Monday in May.

On Friday the Metropolitan Museum announced it would be shutting its doors temporarily, causing speculation that the gala would not be held as planned. In a follow-up statement sent to CNN on Monday a spokesperson wrote: “The Museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. Many of the Hollywood events, concerts and programmes have been called off adhering to the advice.

However, the Zee Cine Awards were held in Mumbai on Friday. It was a star-studded gala with dance performances by Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh. For the sake of caution, the general public was not allowed entry, and there was no red carpet either.

Meanwhile, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards were cancelled because of the spreading coronavirus. The organisers said in a statement that the decision to call off the show was taken “with due regard to growing concerns” around the spread of COVID-19, while keeping the health and safety of fans and the general community. A fresh date and plans for hosting IIFA in Madhya Pradesh will be announced at the earliest,” it added.

