Mindy Kaling promotes body positivity, challenges idea of ‘perfect bikini body’

Mindy Kaling in her latest social media post has challenged the idea of a perfect bikini body. The American comedian and actor shared a series of Instagram posts absolutely rocking some stunning bikinis.

"IDK who needs to hear this, but wear a bikini if you want to wear a bikini. You don't have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer," the actor wrote in the caption.

In the pictures, the Late Nigh' actor donned a pair of chic bikinis as she embraced her curves and encouraged others to do the same by asking her 4 million Instagram followers to tag her on their own swimsuit photos.

Mindy has always been a promoter of positive body positivity. She even wrote about the issue in her 2015 book 'Why Not Me?'. She will produce an upcoming wedding-themed comedy set in India, with Priyanka Chopra. Sharing the news, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and #dangoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!”

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 14:47 IST