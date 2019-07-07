Today in New Delhi, India
Mindy Kaling promotes body positivity, challenges idea of ‘perfect bikini body’

Mindy Kaling in her latest social media post has challenged the idea of a perfect bikini body and has shared images of herself posing in chic swimwear.

hollywood Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:47 IST
Asian News International
Mindy Kaling,Mindy Kaling Twitter,Mindy Kaling Instagram
Mindy Kaling will work with Priyanka Chopra soon.

Mindy Kaling in her latest social media post has challenged the idea of a perfect bikini body. The American comedian and actor shared a series of Instagram posts absolutely rocking some stunning bikinis.

"IDK who needs to hear this, but wear a bikini if you want to wear a bikini. You don't have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer," the actor wrote in the caption.

In the pictures, the Late Nigh' actor donned a pair of chic bikinis as she embraced her curves and encouraged others to do the same by asking her 4 million Instagram followers to tag her on their own swimsuit photos.

Mindy has always been a promoter of positive body positivity. She even wrote about the issue in her 2015 book 'Why Not Me?'. She will produce an upcoming wedding-themed comedy set in India, with Priyanka Chopra. Sharing the news, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and #dangoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!”

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 14:47 IST

