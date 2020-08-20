On Andrew Garfield’s birthday, the series of unfortunate events that led to his ouster as Spider-Man

hollywood

Actor Andrew Garfield had a roller-coaster run playing the iconic superhero Spider-Man on screen. The British actor took over from Tobey Maguire after his blockbuster run of three films. But Garfield retired from the role after just two appearances, leaving an intricately planned future unrealised.

On the actor’s 37th birthday, here’s the story of what happened behind-the-scenes, a chain of events that led to the actor leaving the series with some regret.

After the infamous Sony hack of 2014, it was revealed in an email that the actor was ‘let go’ from the role after he failed to show up at an event where Sony chief Kaz Hirai was supposed to announce The Amazing Spider-Man 3 for a 2017 release. Garfield said that his no-show was because of an illness. According to a report on The Independent, the email read, “Here we are about one hour away from our Gala event and Andrew decides he doesn’t want to attend. He has a rather scruffy beard and he just wants to be left alone.”

Asked about if he was fired from the role, he told the Guardian in 2016, “No, I don’t think so. What I’ll proudly say is that I didn’t compromise who I was, I was only ever myself. And that might have been difficult for some people.”

In a 2016 Actors on Actors conversation with Amy Adams, Garfield said that the experience broke his heart ‘a little bit’. “There were great things about it, I got to work with incredible actors, a really great director… I learned a lot about what feels good and what doesn’t feel good, and what to say ‘yes’ to,” he said. “There’s something about being that young in that kind of machinery which I think is really dangerous… I was still young enough to struggle with the value system, I suppose, of corporate America really, it’s a corporate enterprise mostly.”

He added, “There’s something that happened with that experience for me where story and character were actually not top of the priority list, ultimately. And I found that really, really tricky. I signed up to serve the story and to serve this incredible character that I’ve been dressing as since I was three, and then it gets compromised and it breaks my heart. I got heartbroken a little bit, to a certain degree. Not entirely.”

Garfield candidly spoke about the poor reception of his second Spider-Man film, and wasn’t shy about assigning blame. He told the Daily Beast in 2014, “I think what happened was, through the pre-production, production, and post-production, when you have something that works as a whole, and then you start removing portions of it – because there was even more of it than was in the final cut, and everything was related. Once you start removing things and saying, ‘No, that doesn’t work,’ then the thread is broken, and it’s hard to go with the flow of the story.”

Garfield’s run as Spider-Man ended with the second film, with Sony choosing to arrive at an arrangement with Marvel Studios to allow the character to appear in the MCU films. Actor Tom Holland stepped in, and has since played Spider-Man in two solo films, Captain America: Civil War, and two Avengers movies. Sony has launched its own universe of Marvel films, which includes Venom and the upcoming Morbius. The studio also won an Oscar for the animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.

