e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Robert Pattinson’s The Batman to resume production in September

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman to resume production in September

Robert Pattinson and the rest of the team of The Batman will resume work on the highly anticipated movie in September.

hollywood Updated: Aug 20, 2020 20:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Robert Pattinson will be next Dark Knight.
Robert Pattinson will be next Dark Knight.
         

Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman will resume filming in September in the UK. The film, which shut down production in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, will go on floors early next month at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK, sources told Variety.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, has approximately three months of material left to shoot and the makers are hoping to wrap the shoot by year end.

Crew members have been constructing sets for the film this month, which sparked rumours that filming could resume shortly. A spokesperson for Warner Bros declined to comment.

Pattinson and other cast members are waiting for the shooting to resume in the UK during the pandemic.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says ‘maximum safety precautions’ will be taken

Billed as a darker take on the DC superhero’s story, The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

Meanwhile, the studio has already started production on The Matrix 4 in Berlin, with all required safety protocols in place. Shooting on the third part of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is also likely to resume in the country next month. Production on the latest film in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise was postponed in March.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan
India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan
PLA to deploy robot cooks, reduce oily and deep fried diet to cut food wastage
PLA to deploy robot cooks, reduce oily and deep fried diet to cut food wastage
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S exits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S exits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
India must inflict costs on China | Opinion
India must inflict costs on China | Opinion
‘You never got me out’: Pietersen’s cheeky congratulatory message for Dhoni
‘You never got me out’: Pietersen’s cheeky congratulatory message for Dhoni
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In