Ryan Reynolds weighs in on Deadpool’s inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, survival under Disney

Updated: May 06, 2020 14:48 IST

Actor Ryan Reynolds has discussed the future of the Deadpool franchise, which is in somewhat of a limbo after its rights were transferred from 20th Century Fox to Disney, after the massive takeover deal. Disney, known for family friendly content, doesn’t make graphic, R-rated films like Deadpool.

In an interview to Total Film, Reynolds said, “It’s just all so new with it being over at Marvel now, and, you know, figuring out the ins and outs as much as I can, from where I sit.” He continued, “I don’t feel like an insider at all. I think once I’m more intimate with it – if we get to make a Deadpool 3… if or when we get to make a Deadpool 3, I’ll probably have a better perspective on that. But I’m a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Disney bought Fox, I only saw that as a good thing. Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we’ll certainly see.”

After the success of Deadpool 2, the plan was for the third film in the series to be an X-Force movie. Director Drew Goddard had even been hired to write the script. But the takeover has put plans on hold.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Reynolds said, “If Deadpool were to be in the MCU, what a sandbox to play in.” Refusing to divulge more details, he admitted that “there’s a lot more story to tell.”

Because of the takeover, characters such in the X-Men and Fantastic Four worlds are now available to be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the highest-grossing film franchise in history. The next film in the series is Black Widow, due for a theatrical release in November, after it was delayed, like Reynolds’ upcoming film Free Guy, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

