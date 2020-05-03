Scarlett Johansson was rejected for Black Widow’s role, original choice Emily Blunt bowed out of Marvel for this film

hollywood

Part of the original six Avengers, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow has one of the most important roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is headlining her own stand-alone film that was supposed to land May 1 but has been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

However, not many know that Scarlett was not the first choice to play Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. In an interview with Parade magazine, she has accepted that she was not the first choice to play thee iconic character. The Oscar-winning actor said she had a “wonderful” meeting with Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau but the role went to Emily Blunt. “I was really excited to work with him,” Johansson said about Favreau. “So I said, ‘If this doesn’t work out, I’m an actor for hire, so call me anytime.’ ”

Emily Blunt, however, could not play the part due to a scheduling conflict with another film -- the Jack Black starrer Gulliver’s Travels. She also bowed out from playing Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger later.

Scarlett added that when she got the role after being passed over initially, she appreciated it more, “The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice.”

She also spoke about that exact moment when she realized what a phenomenon Marvel Cinematic Universe was turning out to be. While filming a scene in 2012’s The Avengers, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hawkeye and the Hulk stand in a circle while gearing up for battle.

“It’s the iconic hero shot,” she said. “We were all thinking, ‘This is crazy!,’ because these worlds were coming together. We’re still processing how much of an impact these movies have had.”

Her ninth and final Marvel film is Black Widow, which has now been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now its scheduled for a November 6 release.