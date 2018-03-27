 Sean Penn chainsmokes on Colbert show, Twitter has mixed feelings | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Sean Penn chainsmokes on Colbert show, Twitter has mixed feelings

Sean Penn made a smoky appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his book.

hollywood Updated: Mar 27, 2018 17:28 IST
Sean Penn is a two-time Oscar winner.
Sean Penn is a two-time Oscar winner.

Sean Penn made a smoky appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his book. The actor told the host Monday he had taken a sedative “to get to sleep after a red-eye flight” and Penn lit a cigarette.

The two-time Academy Award winner described his novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, as “the conversation once a year with the drunken uncle.”

Penn lit a second cigarette and Colbert asked him to consider quitting. Penn said it was “job security for oncologists.”

Meanwhile, Penn told comedian Marc Maron in a podcast that he and his ex-wife Robin Wright “don’t have a lot of conversation.”

Penn said they “have very separate relationships” with their children, 26-year-old Dylan and 24-year-old Hopper. The couple divorced in 2010.

