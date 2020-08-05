e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Sean Penn says he married Leila George in a ‘Covid wedding’ on Zoom

Sean Penn says he married Leila George in a ‘Covid wedding’ on Zoom

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sean Penn married his girlfriend Leila George in a ‘Covid wedding’. The Oscar-winning actor made the revelation on the talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

hollywood Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Sean Penn and Leila George got married on July 30.
Sean Penn and Leila George got married on July 30.
         

Hollywood actor Sean Penn has confirmed that he tied the knot with his girlfriend Leila George in an intimate ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic. There were rumours floating on social media that 59-year-old Penn had secretly married George, 28. The two have been in a relationship for the past four years.

On Tuesday, the actor broke the news during a virtual appearance on talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers. Meyers asked Penn about the rumours and he confirmed them by showing his wedding ring. The Oscar winner revealed that he and George got married on 30 July.

“We did a Covid wedding. By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way,” Penn said.

 

Also read | Disha Salian’s mother says she may not have died by suicide: ‘It could be an accident too’

George, who has starred in films such as Mortal Engines and The Kid, is the eldest child of actors Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi.

Penn was previously married actor Robin Wright with whom he shares two kids -- daughter Dylan Frances, 29, and son Hopper Jack, 26. He was also married to pop star Madonna for four years from 1985 to 1989.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Sushant Singh death: BMC advises Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to use digital platforms for further investigation
Sushant Singh death: BMC advises Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to use digital platforms for further investigation
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
RJD chief Lalu Prasad moved to RIMS director’s bungalow amid Covid-19 fear, BJP cries foul
RJD chief Lalu Prasad moved to RIMS director’s bungalow amid Covid-19 fear, BJP cries foul
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘sashtang pranam’, worship at Ram’s idol | Ayodhya temple
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘sashtang pranam’, worship at Ram’s idol | Ayodhya temple
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In