The Lion King box office collection day 1: Simba roars louder than Spider-Man, collects Rs 11 crore

Disney remake of the The Lion King has received a wonderful opening at the box office. The film opened with Rs 11 crore at the domestic box office. This is higher than the last big Hollywood release, Spider-Man: Far From Home, which collected Rs 10 crore on its first day.

Sharing the opening figures of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “TheLionKing roars... Opens in double digits on Day 1... Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]... Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes... Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions.”

#TheLionKing roars... Opens in double digits on Day 1... Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]... Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes... Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

By comparison, Avengers: Endgame had opened to a record-breaking Rs 53 crore while Captain Marvel had opened at Rs 12.75 crore. Aladdin had opened much lower at just Rs 4.25 crore.

The Hindustan Times review of The Lion King read, “Disney’s latest, big-budget remake is a narratively bankrupt, towering monument to Hollywood excess. It’s also the greatest achievement in VFX since Avatar.” It is rated at 3 stars.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the film released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on around 2140 screens.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has lent his voice to Mufasa while his son Aryan Khan has lent his voice to Mufasa’s son Simba, voiced by Donland Glover in the English version. Beyonce has voiced Simba’s childhood friend Nala while Seth Rogen is the voice of Pumbaa in the original.

Meanwhile, two Bollywood films Jhootha Kahin Ka and Family of Thakurganj failed to survive at the box office. Starring Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill and Omkar Kapoor, Jhootha Kahin Ka opened at around Rs 50 lakh. Family of Thakurganj stars Jimmy and Mahie Gill and collected approximately Rs 20 lakh on day one.

The Lion King will now compete with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, which continues to remain steady at the box office. According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, it has collected around Rs 79 crore in eight days.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh entered its fifth week on Friday and has collected over Rs 267 crore at the domestic box office.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 12:21 IST