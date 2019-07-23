Tom Cruise impersonator fools fans at San Diego Comic-Con. Watch them lose their minds on seeing him

Fans were thrilled to see actor Tom Cruise at the San Deigo Comic-Con last weekend and many of them didn’t even meet the real deal. An impressive impersonator of the actor fooled many at the convention and it was all caught on video.

The impersonator, who goes by username California Tom Cruise on Instagram, arrived at the venue in a red sports car, dressed in Cruise’s iconic bomber jacket, dark aviators and a ‘Top Gun’ cap. He looked every bit like the popular actor, which is perhaps why fans were fooled so easily.

Women rushed to shake his hand and screamed the actor’s name when his car went by. He, too, seemed to be having a tonne of fun, giving a thumbs up at paparazzi cameras. Watch the video here:

The OG Tom was also at SDCC to drop the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick. Tom and the trailer were met with loud applause and cheers at the panel.

Tom Cruise speaks at the Top Gun: Maverick panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 18. ( AFP )

Released in 1986, Top Gun was apparently inspired by a magazine article on Navy pilots. The film followed the life of a fighter pilot and launched Cruise’s career as a global action star. The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 film. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Lewis Pullman. It is slated to release in mid 2020.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 15:18 IST