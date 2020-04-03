Tom Holland challenges Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal to put on shirts while doing the headstand, here’s how they fared

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 13:11 IST

Actor Tom Holland came up with a super difficult challenge for actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds and only one of them could deliver. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star challenged them to put on their shirts while performing a headstand.

In a video shared on his Instagram stories, Tom did a headstand in his room,shirtless. However, he then began putting on his shirt while still upside down and with great difficulty. While he did nail the challenge, it left him out of breath by the end of it. Tom then tagged Jake and Ryan to also take up the challenge.

For your approval: Tom Holland tries to put on a shirt while doing a handstand pic.twitter.com/M7eOhDfm6r — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 2, 2020

A shirtless Jake also shared a video of himself acing the challenge. He was seen looking fit as ever and even showed off his stylish ponytail in the video. However, Deadpool star Ryan was in no mood for any of it. He reposted Tom’s video and then a video of himself with an annoyed expression. He took a long minute of silence then simply said no to his offer. Tom reposted the video and reacter with laughter emoji.

Tom and Jake starred together in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While Tom played the titular Peter Parker, Jake played the evil Mysterio in the film. The two struck a friendship while touring around the world to promote the film.

Right now, all three are in self isolation to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Ryan and his actor wife Blake Lively have donated $1 million to food banks in US and Canada, as well as $400,000 to hospitals in New York City. He has also pledged to donate a percentage of sales of his gin to help out-of-work bartenders.

