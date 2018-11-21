Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone’s xXx 4 adds another cast member

Taiwanese star Jay Chou has been tapped to star in the fourth installment of xXx. Chou, who made his Hollywood film debut with Seth Rogen-starrer The Green Hornet, is joining Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone in the project, reports Variety.

DJ Caruso is directing the film that will see Diesel return as Xander Cage. Apart from him and Chou, Chinese actors Zoe Zhang and Roy Wang are also part of the project.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood foray with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, will also return to the franchise for its fourth installment, according to Caruso.

Earlier in September, Caruso announced Deepika’s involvement on Twitter after welcoming Wang to the xXx family. When a user asked him if the Padmaavat star will be a part of the film, Caruso replied "Yes!"

xXx: Return of Xander Cage received mixed reviews from critics, but was a box office hit, making over $300 million worldwide.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 12:46 IST