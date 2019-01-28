Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins says sequel has a scene as good as ‘no man’s land’

Patty Jenkins has said she is very excited about a particular scene in her upcoming directorial Wonder Woman 1984. In an interview with Variety, the director said the scene is equivalent to the No Man’s Land sequence of the 2017 original that saw Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman running fearlessly in the middle of a battle in World War I.

“I have a scene that’s in this movie that is totally different but it’s my No Man’s Land scene,” Jenkins said. “There’s one scene that I am so excited about. It won’t be the same scene but there are some moments I’m really excited about,” she added.

Wonder Woman 1984 will see Gadot’s Wonder Woman face off against Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah. Chris Pine is reprising his role of Steve Trevor. The film will also feature Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal in a pivotal role. It is set to release on June 5, 2020.

Actor Gal Gadot, who wrapped up shoot for Wonder Woman 1984 had shared a post on Instagram, which she captioned, “We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie. Couldn’t ask for better partners on this.”

She also added, “I’m so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you!”

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 17:04 IST