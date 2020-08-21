e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Zack Snyder shares another glimpse of his Justice League cut. Watch

Zack Snyder shares another glimpse of his Justice League cut. Watch

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has shared a new teaser video for upcoming Snyder Cut of Justice League.

hollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:30 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Henry Cavill as Superman in Justice League.
Henry Cavill as Superman in Justice League.
         

Ahead of DC FanDome online event, director Zack Snyder on Thursday shared yet another brief teaser of his widely anticipated cut of ‘Justice League’.

The American director dropped a 20 seconds footage from his version of the superhero movie, which is all set to debut next year on HBO Max.

However, the new teaser doesn’t give any revelation to the plot or the characters. The major look of the Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’ will be shown at DCFanDome this Saturday.

 

Earlier on June 18, the director shared the first teaser of his cut. The 34-second long video featured actor Gal Gadot superhero character Wonder Woman discovering some sort of artefact.

While a voiceover is played behind, a dialogue: “The bell’s already been rung, and they’ve heard it. Out in the dark among the stars. Ding dong. The god is dead.”

The release of the mythical version of the 2017 superhero movie Justice League was announced by the director himself earlier in May.

Fans have long surmised that there is a director’s cut of the widely popular Justice League, which was finished by director Joss Whedon after Snyder departed during production, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The American director had completed the majority of work on the super-hero movie in 2016 but stepped away from post-production and editing in light of a family tragedy.

Also read: ‘Akshay Kumar told me not to become a producer, said you will become a struggler from a star’: Mika Singh

Warner Bros. brought in The Avengers director Joss Whedon to step into Snyder’s shoes for reshoots and tweaks.

The Warner Bros. flick opened to discouraging reviews and reportedly caused a loss of about USD 60 million to the studio, as it was one of the most expensive films ever made.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
Amid CAA debate, RTI reveals Pakistanis got bulk of Indian citizenship since 2017
Amid CAA debate, RTI reveals Pakistanis got bulk of Indian citizenship since 2017
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Video of TMC leaders eating tricolour cake goes viral, invites criticism
Video of TMC leaders eating tricolour cake goes viral, invites criticism
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In