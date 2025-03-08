Empowering women in the supply chain

The other day I was reading an article that elaborated on how experience capital can help a person achieve their desired professional goals. As the name suggests, experience capital is the skills, knowledge, and expertise you gain while on the job. I think that, over the years, both men and women have been able to build their experience capital on equal footing. Whether it is the manufacturing industry, automobiles, aerospace, or the health care industry, women are making great strides in every field owing to their talent. Womens day

The supply chain, an integral part of any manufacturing industry, has been majorly shaped by a predominantly male workforce. However, over the years, we have seen the industries evolve and women taking on leadership roles in procurement, logistics, warehousing, and distribution, bringing new perspectives and innovative solutions. It is both refreshing and necessary. Therefore, we must not only celebrate these achievements but also commit to furthering gender equity in all operations, including supply chain.

The traditional perception of supply chain management as a labour-intensive domain is rapidly changing. In India, there has been a paradigm shift in the last decade, with major firms implementing focused gender diversity and leadership programmes, leading to more women participating in core supply chain functions. According to a Gartner survey, women comprised 41% of the supply chain workforce in 2021 globally, up from 39% in 2020. Moreover, Gartner’s eight annual Women in Supply Chain Survey shows that women made a strong comeback to the supply chain workforce in 2023, particularly prominent at the C-Suite and executive level, where 26% of these roles are now filled by women, an all-time high and up from 19% in 2022. These figures are promising and indicate that organisations are recognising technological skills and talent irrespective of gender.

If you take a moment to observe your home or workplace, you’ll realise that nothing would exist without efficient supply chains. From planning and logistics management to manufacturing technology and procurement, the scope of work is vast, demanding highly specialised technical skills. Globally, hundreds of millions of jobs are directly linked to these activities, underscoring the critical role of supply chains in the economy. India’s achievement of 40% women enrolment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as reported by the University Grants Commission, is therefore a remarkable milestone. This progress paves the way for more women to take up key roles in the workforce, particularly in the supply chain. Today, women leaders are at the forefront of digital transformation in logistics, spearheading sustainable procurement strategies, and optimising last-mile delivery networks with data-driven insights. Their contributions are not only reshaping supply chain operations but also enhancing overall business resilience and agility.

Despite these advancements, systemic barriers continue to limit women’s participation in supply chains. Workplace biases and deep-rooted stereotypes often prevent them from accessing leadership roles or specialised training in supply chain analytics, warehouse automation, and logistics technology. Limited mentorship opportunities restrict women’s career progression in supply chain management. Additionally, safety concerns, particularly in transportation and warehousing, further deter women from pursuing careers in these fields. Traditionally considered as male-dominated fields, this perception can lead to women feeling unwelcome in these domains, thereby reducing female representation and retention.

Gender diversity is not just about equality; it is a strategic advantage. According to McKinsey, closing the gender gap in India’s workforce could add ₹700 billion to GDP by 2025. That’s not a small number and can help boost the Indian economy immensely. In the supply chain sector, greater participation of women can unlock productivity gains and create a more robust workforce capable of meeting future challenges.

Beyond business benefits, fostering gender diversity contributes to economic growth. Studies show that companies with diverse leadership teams outperform their peers in profitability and innovation. In supply chain management, where adaptability and efficiency are critical, diverse teams bring unique problem-solving capabilities, leading to improved decision-making and operational resilience. Women-led teams often excel in stakeholder collaboration, risk assessment, and digital transformation, which are all key areas driving modern supply chains and aligning with evolving consumer preferences and global ESG standards.

Creating an inclusive supply chain sector requires a multi-faceted approach driven by leadership commitment, policy reforms, and technological advancements. The first step is to acknowledge that systemic barriers are prevalent and the next step is to then gradually combat them. Organisations must implement structured diversity policies, including clear targets for female representation, equal pay frameworks, a transparent recruitment process, and criteria-based promotion processes. Upskilling initiatives play a crucial role in bridging the gender gap. Companies must invest in specialised training programmes focused on supply chain analytics, AI in logistics, and sustainable procurement. Mentorship and sponsorship programmes are equally vital. Connecting women professionals with senior industry leaders can accelerate career growth and encourage more women to take on leadership roles.

The responsibility to build an inclusive supply chain sector lies with all stakeholders – corporate leaders, policymakers, industry associations, and educational institutions. Organisations must embed gender equity into their core business strategies. Industry-wide commitments to gender diversity must translate into measurable outcomes. By sharing best practices, we must work towards creating accountability frameworks to ensure that gender inclusion becomes an industry standard.

Beyond social responsibility, empowering women in the supply chain is a business imperative. By creating a work environment where women can thrive, we are on a path to shape a more progressive and resilient future for the global supply chain ecosystem, one that truly gives due credence to experience capital. As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, let us reaffirm our commitment to gender equity in supply chains – it is time we accelerate action and ensure a resilient, diverse, and equitable distribution network that benefits everyone.

This article is authored by Abhyuday Jindal, Jindal Stainless and president, and president, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).