Swadeshi is not just ideological, it is a strategic path for India



The US government raising the combined tariffs on India to 50% is a direct threat to our rural economy and its goal of self-reliance. This move is damaging as it impacts a vast and sensitive socio-economic structure that includes small and marginal farmers, women's self-help groups, and traditional production chains.

With 86% of India's farmers owning less than two hectares of land and over 80 million rural families involved in the dairy sector (many of whom are women and the landless), their livelihoods are highly dependent on government support mechanisms like the Minimum Support Price (MSP), subsidies, and customs duties.

In response, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's call for swadeshi (self-sufficiency) and Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) has evolved from an emotional appeal into a strategic necessity. The government is committed to protecting the interests of these rural communities by safeguarding the tariff structure, strengthening local value chains, and supporting initiatives such as farmer producer organisations, cold storage, and processing units. This commitment prioritises the economic empowerment of women, nutrition security, and the preservation of traditional agricultural diversity. The government will not yield to external pressure on these fronts.

In light of these developments, PM Modi, during his visit to Kashi, urged the nation to embrace the slogan of swadeshi. He referenced Operation Sindoor, highlighting that the world had witnessed the power of indigenous weapons. PM Modi called this a testament to India's self-reliance in the defence sector. The global economy is currently facing an environment of instability and apprehension. To overcome this, all countries are adopting policies to protect their national interests, and India cannot remain isolated from this trend. We are progressing very rapidly on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy. Therefore, we must be vigilant in protecting our national interests and the livelihoods of our farmers, small industries, and youth.

To achieve the goal of becoming the third-largest economy, it is essential for all parties, citizens, and society to rise above political differences and champion the Mantra of Swadeshi. We should both adopt and promote Swadeshi products and principles.

The US agriculture system is industrial, subsidy-supported and large-scale. In comparison, the Indian agriculture sector comprises small-holding farmers. The success of farming is completely dependent on the vagaries of the weather. India's agriculture, which is a labour-based system, cannot be compared to US agriculture. In such a situation, countries like the US and India cannot demand equal tariffs for each other. The insistence on opening sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy for the US will be meaningless.

If India agrees to open its market under American pressure, it can create huge problems. The Indian market will be flooded with cheap American dairy products. Women's self-help groups and cooperative institutions like Amul will be adversely affected. The products of Indian farmers will be sold at throwaway prices in the market. Economic crisis, unemployment, migration and discontent may roil rural areas.

India may need to maintain relations with America but this cannot be done at the cost of our farmers, nutrition security and social stability. We need to tell the world that our tariffs are part of the needs of developing countries. It should not be viewed as a hindrance to trade. Just like America protects its steel and auto sector, India will also have to protect its agricultural and rural infrastructure sectors.

Swadeshi is not just contemporary, but is also the proclamation of the soul of India. It is the clarion call of India's unity, patriotism and collective aspirations. The mantra of swadeshi has appeared in different forms from time to time in India.

After the nuclear explosions conducted during the tenure of PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, sanctions were imposed on India, which were answered by the slogan of swadeshi. The entire world was given a fitting reply with the spirit of swadeshi. The mantra of swadeshi will inculcate the necessary restraint and self-reliance, and we will avoid the temptation of being dependent on foreign capital unnecessarily. By implementing the mantra of swadeshi, the defence industry will develop, agricultural production will increase, labour-intensive industries will expand.

The expansion of public services and basic industries will give a strong base to our economy. PM Modi has called for the practice of swadeshi on the basis of these facts. We can establish India as an invincible power again by adopting it in our lives. This is the need of the hour.

The article is authored by Shiv Prakash, national joint general secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party.



