Why India’s social unicorns might emerge from uncomfortable hybrids

The idea of a “social unicorn” has gained currency in India over the last few years. It reflects a collective ambition to build organisations that do not just demonstrate impact at the margins, but operate at population scale, shaping outcomes for hundreds of millions and eventually a billion people. Yet much of the conversation still assumes that these organisations will resemble either successful startups or scaled non-profits, only bigger. That assumption may be holding us back. Climate crisis (Pixabay)

If India does produce social unicorns in the coming decade, and there are promising indicators to that end, many of them are likely to emerge from what's currently seen as an uncomfortable hybrid. They will sit between commercial markets and the state; drawing selectively from both and fully belonging to neither. This positioning may make them difficult to fund, hard to categorise, and often misunderstood. It also makes them uniquely suited to India’s scale and complexity.

Nowhere is this more evident than in climate. India’s most pressing climate challenges, from decarbonising industry and power to managing water stress and waste, are not problems of innovation alone. They are problems of delivery at scale, across fragmented institutions, diverse geographies, and constrained public systems. In climate-tech, this delivery challenge is compounded by long asset lifecycles, regulatory dependence, and benefits that accrue over decades rather than quarters. Solving them requires more than a good product and a willing customer. It requires working with the government, embedding into public infrastructure, and sustaining operations long after the initial excitement has faded.

Technologies that support energy transition, water security, waste circularity, or industrial decarbonisation rarely scale purely through consumer markets. Their adoption depends on regulation, municipal capacity, industrial procurement norms and long-term infrastructure planning. A climate solution may be technically sound and commercially promising, yet only become viable once policy, infrastructure, and market signals align.

As a result, many of the most promising climate solutions in India are neither classic bets in their early stages nor traditional philanthropic projects. This is where the discomfort begins.

Traditional philanthropy is often optimised for clearly defined beneficiaries, time-bound interventions, and relatively linear theories of change. Climate action, by contrast, frequently delivers diffuse benefits such as avoided emissions, reduced risk, or system-wide efficiency gains that are hard to attribute to a single intervention or organisation. Hybrid organisations that build platforms, shared infrastructure, or market-enabling technologies for climate mitigation and adaptation can appear too commercial, too technical, or too slow to demonstrate direct outcomes. Their work is foundational rather than immediately visible, and their success depends on adoption by systems rather than attribution to any one actor.

On the other hand, commercial capital tends to look for predictable revenue growth, clear unit economics, and a path to exits that fit established patterns. Many socially oriented hybrids struggle on these dimensions in their early years. Revenue may be indirect, fragmented, or dependent on public contracts. Growth may be lumpy, tied to institutional partnerships rather than customer acquisition. The value they create often accrues as resilience, risk reduction, or avoided loss, rather than showing up neatly on a balance sheet.

Yet, it is precisely these characteristics that make such organisations capable of operating at population scale. Consider what it takes to reach a billion people in India. It happens through public systems, standards, platforms, and networks that quietly underpin everyday life. Digital public infrastructure has shown what is possible when technology aligns with state capacity and private participation. Similar logic is beginning to take hold in climate action, where shared measurement systems, market mechanisms, and public-private coordination are essential to shifting behaviour across entire sectors.

The organisations building these layers are not always visible. They may generate modest revenues initially while creating significant public value. They may spend years in pilots, and ecosystem-building before scale becomes apparent. Their success depends as much on institutional trust and governance as on product-market fit. For climate founders, building in this hybrid space demands a different mindset. It requires comfort with ambiguity, the ability to reconcile scientific timelines with political and investor expectations, patience with slower feedback loops, and a willingness to work across sectors with very different incentives. Leadership teams must balance mission integrity with financial discipline, while remaining credible to regulators, utilities, and public institutions whose decisions ultimately determine scale. Organisational design becomes critical, as does the ability to attract talent willing to work on long-gestation problems where progress is measured in systems change rather than rapid growth.

For funders, supporting these potential social unicorns requires rethinking both risk and return. Philanthropy can play a catalytic role by funding early-stage capacity, technical infrastructure, and ecosystem coordination, even when outcomes are indirect. Patient, long-horizon investment can help bridge the gap between public value creation and commercial sustainability. What matters is not fitting organisations into existing boxes, but building funding stacks that reflect how impact actually scales in India. There is also a role for the state to play beyond regulation and procurement. Governments can act as conveners, standard-setters, and long-term partners, creating the conditions under which hybrid organisations can thrive without being absorbed into bureaucracy or constrained by short-term priorities.

The temptation is to smooth over the discomfort, to make these organisations appear more like startups or more like charities, depending on the audience. That may help in the short term, but it risks diluting what makes them effective. The harder but more necessary task is to legitimise hybridity itself as a credible path to scaling meaningful climate impact.

India’s social unicorns may not look like unicorns at all, at least by conventional definitions. In climate, they are more likely to resemble enablers of transition than standalone successes. They may never achieve billion-dollar valuations or global brand recognition. But if they succeed in reaching population scale, they will reshape how India builds resilience and responds to climate change as a shared national challenge. In a country of India’s size and ambition, that may be the most meaningful form of success we can aim for.

This article is authored by Alankrita Khera, director, ACT.