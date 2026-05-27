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Why enterprises are rebuilding quality assurance with AI-powered automation

This article is authored by Harry Rao, founder and CEO, TestGrid.

Published on: May 27, 2026 01:27 pm IST
By Harry Rao
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Enterprise software delivery doesn’t work in predictable cycles anymore. Quality Assurance (QA) models built for slower release cycles are struggling to keep pace with modern enterprise systems powered by microservices, APIs, cloud infrastructure, and continuously evolving integrations.

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On top of this, customers expect seamless digital experiences, leadership teams want faster software releases, and regulators presume traceability across increasingly complex systems. Naturally, the pressure to ship continuously without compromising reliability is affecting QA teams.

They’re compelled to validate larger volumes of software within increasingly compressed release windows and using disconnected tools, which, in turn, create operational blind spots, fragmented reporting, and duplicated maintenance overhead.

The concerning part? Even a single missed defect can disrupt customer journeys, integrations, analytics systems, compliance workflows, and revenue-critical operations.

Moreover, the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted development is accelerating code generation even further, pushing additional pressure downstream onto QA teams.

So what’s the clear solution here? AI-powered test automation. Not just QA teams, but every stakeholder in the enterprise, including developers and product managers, needs clear insights on the operational issues that are causing failures.

This is where AI-powered testing becomes strategically important. Beyond automation, these systems are helping enterprises correlate signals across environments, identify defect patterns earlier, and improve visibility into production risks before releases go live.

But as AI adoption is increasing, enterprises are posed with some very important and hard questions. Are these AI test automation tools safe? How secure is our data? Can we trust the test results?

These questions matter even more for regulated environments like banking and healthcare, which are operating under strict compliance and privacy rules. Evaluating why the AI is making a specific testing decision or how it’s using the data is critical.

Opting for deterministic AI test automation tools that behave predictably and consistently can improve trust and confidence in testing decisions.

Quality assurance has moved way past just technical checks before releases. Teams that will leverage AI testing, hyperautomation, and autonomous agents will have a competitive edge in terms of delivery resilience.

As the software development space is becoming more and more interconnected and complex, AI-powered test automation will help build scalable ecosystems that adapt effortlessly with ever-evolving applications.

This article is authored by Harry Rao, founder and CEO, TestGrid.

 
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