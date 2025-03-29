Why India needs more women in the workforce

India is at a defining juncture in its economic journey, witnessing a remarkable shift as more women step into the workforce. This momentum is more than just a statistical trend—it represents a deeper transformation toward inclusivity and opportunity. From technology and healthcare to education and manufacturing, women are driving innovation, enhancing workplace culture, and contributing to sustained economic growth. Women empowerment(Photo by Freepik)

The numbers speak for themselves. According to data by Press Information Bureau, between 2017-18 and 2023-24, the country has seen a sharp rise in female workforce participation. The Work Participation Rate (WPR) among women nearly doubled from 22% to 40.3%, while the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) climbed from 23.3% to 41.7%. At the same time, the unemployment rate for women dropped from 5.6% to 3.2%, signaling greater access to jobs and a shift in career aspirations.

These figures are more than just economic indicators—they reflect a broader change in societal outlook. As workplaces become more inclusive, businesses stand to benefit from diverse perspectives and a talent pool that is expanding like never before. The future of India’s economy is being shaped by women who are not just joining the workforce but redefining it.

Several factors have contributed to this rise in female workforce participation, including advancements in education, shifts in India’s economic structure, and improved labor force measurement. Increasing women’s participation in the workforce isn’t just about equality—it’s an economic necessity. A McKinsey Global Institute report estimates that bridging the gender gap in labor force participation could add $770 billion to India’s Gross Domestic Product by 2025. Studies show that organisations with more women in leadership roles outperform their peers in profitability and productivity. However, systemic challenges continue to hinder women’s progress in the workplace.

Despite gains in education, many women drop out before transitioning into the workforce. Key challenges include:

· Social and cultural norms: Women often face societal expectations to prioritise domestic responsibilities over careers. The disproportionate burden of unpaid care work limits their professional growth.

· Workplace biases: Gender stereotypes influence hiring, promotions, and salary structures. Women hold only 18% of senior management positions in India.

· Safety concerns: Limited safe transportation and concerns about workplace harassment discourage many women from pursuing jobs.

· Inadequate maternity support: Although India offers 26 weeks of paid maternity leave, the lack of childcare facilities and flexible work options leads to high dropout rates among working mothers.

Solving these challenges requires a collaborative approach involving policymakers, businesses, and society. Key measures include:

· Flexible work policies and childcare support: Companies should implement hybrid work models, part-time roles, and childcare assistance. Workplaces with flexible policies report a higher retention rate for women employees

· Empowering women entrepreneurs: Access to finance remains a challenge for women-led businesses. Expanding credit schemes, mentorship programs, and capacity-building initiatives can encourage more women to start and sustain enterprises.

· Enhancing workplace safety: Stronger anti-harassment policies and improved transport options are essential. Government initiatives like the Nirbhaya Fund should be effectively executed to ensure safer urban mobility.

· Leadership development & mentorship: Organisations should actively foster leadership pathways for women through mentorship and sponsorship programs. Encouraging gender-diverse hiring practices will drive long-term change.

· Shifting societal perceptions: Educational institutions and media play a crucial role in redefining gender roles. Promoting shared household responsibilities can help break traditional stereotypes and encourage workforce participation.

India has a tremendous opportunity to harness the full potential of its talent pool. Enhancing women’s workforce participation is vital for building a robust, inclusive economy. Businesses, policymakers, and society must collaborate to remove barriers, challenge outdated norms, and create an ecosystem where women can thrive professionally. The conversation is no longer about why we need more women in the workforce—it’s about how soon we can make it happen.

This article is authored by Divya Sutar, director, business strategy, Capri Global Capital Ltd.