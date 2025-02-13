Celebrating 75 years of the National Sample Survey

Ramesh Kumar, an investigator or "data warrior" as they are better known to the fraternity, braved sub-zero temperatures in a Himalayan village to gather vital data on rural livelihoods. It is on the basis of such resilience and motivation that an organisation as big, old, and significant as the National Sample Survey (NSS) survives, thrives, and contributes meaningfully to national development. Data (HT PHOTO)

Ramesh’s determination, along with that of countless others, has ensured the inclusion of marginalised communities in the national database, highlighting the human effort behind the statistics that drive policy decisions.

This year marks a historic milestone: The 75th anniversary of the NSS. The ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) is organising a nationwide celebration to honour the dedication of data warriors, stakeholders, academicians, and policymakers.

As India looks toward its 100th year of Independence in 2047, the role of the NSS in shaping a developed and inclusive nation remains pivotal. Professor PC Mahalanobis envisioned a systematic approach to data collection through large-scale sample surveys to lay the foundation for effective governance. This vision was not merely technical but also an ambitious step toward building a data-driven administrative framework for a country grappling with poverty, illiteracy, and socio-economic diversity.

In the post-Independence era, India faced unique challenges, including economic disparity, agrarian distress, and inadequate infrastructure. Recognising that effective governance required robust data, the NSS focused on issues like consumer spending, employment, and agriculture in its early years. These surveys addressed pressing concerns, contributing to land reforms, rural development programs, and policies in health care and education.

NSS has adapted to the country’s changing needs, constantly refining its methods and expanding its scope to capture the pulse of the nation. Over the years, the sample design of the NSS has undergone significant refinements, reflecting India's evolving socio-economic landscape and the increasing demand for more reliable and granular data.

Over the years, the NSS has conducted several landmark surveys that have shaped India’s socio-economic landscape. The Periodic Labour Force Survey tracks employment trends and unemployment rates, helping policymakers address job market challenges. The Time Use Survey highlights the economic value of unpaid domestic and caregiving work, particularly by women. The Annual Survey of Industries and the survey on Unincorporated Sector Enterprises provide crucial insights into India’s industrial and informal sectors. The 79th and 80th rounds have covered diverse areas, including Survey on Ayush, Household Social Consumption: Health, Comprehensive Modular Survey on Telecom among others.

As NSS enters its 75th year, technology is transforming the way data is collected and analysed. The introduction of Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) has replaced traditional paper surveys, reducing errors and expediting results. Geospatial technology and GIS-based sampling have enhanced the accuracy of data collection. The Urban Frame Survey, in collaboration with Indian Space Research Organisation is leveraging satellite imagery to improve urban data mapping.

Despite its successes, the NSS faces challenges. Respondent fatigue, reluctance to share information, problems of non-respondent especially in urban areas among others pose hurdles.

With India’s growing digital landscape, leveraging artificial intelligence and real-time data processing can improve accuracy and efficiency. The focus must also be on ensuring that data collection remains inclusive, capturing the realities of rural, urban and all segment of population.

A major step forward has been the eSankhyiki portal, a ground-breaking initiative by MoSPI. Hosting over 2,291 datasets across multiple statistical domains, this platform enhances data accessibility, transparency, and usability. With real-time macroeconomic indicators and interactive visualisations, eSankhyiki is bringing official statistics to the fingertips of policymakers, researchers, and the public.

With its legacy of resilience, innovation, and commitment to inclusivity, the NSS remains a vital instrument in India’s journey toward sustainable development. As the organisation enters its 75th year, it stands as a testament to the power of data in shaping policy and building a nation.

On this 75th anniversary, we celebrate not just an institution but a movement—one driven by the unwavering commitment of thousands of data warriors. Their work ensures that behind every policy, there is a face, a story, and a reality accounted for.

Ramesh Kumar, like many others, continues his journey, walking through difficult terrain, meeting people in villages, and collecting information that will be used to improve lives. His work may go unnoticed by many, but its impact is felt across the nation. The next time a policy is announced, a development plan is laid out, or a welfare scheme is introduced, remember the data warriors like Ramesh who make it all possible. Their efforts ensure that India’s future is built on facts, fairness, and inclusivity.

This article is authored by Prasu Jain, officer, Indian Statistical Service and assistant director, ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) and Prakhar Garg, communication assistant, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune.