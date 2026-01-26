India at 77: Policy, people, and a new era of self-reliance

At 77, India stands at a defining inflection point—where purposeful policy, people power, and a renewed spirit of self-reliance come together. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the world’s largest democracy of 1.47 billion people has emerged as a growing economic powerhouse, anchored in strong institutions, a rich cultural heritage, and steady progress across technology, infrastructure, and social development. Guided by President Droupadi Murmu, and her emphasis on inclusive governance and India’s rising global stature, what began as a constitutional promise has today evolved into a confident, aspirational nation—building from within, uplifting millions through inclusive growth, and shaping its own place in the global order. Republic Day(Freepik)

India is now the world’s fourth-largest economy, with GDP exceeding $ 3.5 trillion, and is widely projected to become the third largest within this decade. The Make in India initiative, launched in 2014, has moved decisively from intent to impact. Manufacturing now accounts for nearly 17% of GDP, with clear momentum in electronics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, defense production, and renewable energy.

India’s digital public infrastructure has emerged as a global case study. Platforms such as Aadhaar, UPI, and the national health stack now support real-time payments, financial inclusion, and scalable service delivery for over a billion citizens. UPI alone processed a record-breaking 21.63 billion transactions in December 2025, demonstrating how technology-led governance can operate at population scale.

Youth remain central to this transformation. India adds more than 12 million people to its working-age population every year, creating one of the world’s largest talent pools. The country’s start-up ecosystem, now the third-largest globally, has crossed 100 unicorns, driven by founders building solutions not only for India, but for global markets.

At the core of the progress remains the health care sector which is expected to cross $600 billion by 2026, with major growth across hospitals, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, attracting significant private investment. Backed by strong government support and landmark initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, India has made significant strides in expanding access, affordability, and quality of care. From strengthening primary healthcare and accelerating digital health adoption to enabling financial protection for millions of vulnerable families, these reforms are creating a more equitable and resilient healthcare ecosystem - one that reflects India’s commitment to inclusive growth and the well-being of its people.

As a UAE-originated health care company which has emerged as one of the fastest growing health care companies in India, we have had the unique opportunity to strengthen health care infrastructure across the region and facilitate cross-border dialogue.

For the Indian expatriate community in the UAE, these developments carry particular meaning. Over 4.3 million Indians live and work in the UAE, contributing across health care, construction, technology, finance, and entrepreneurship. The India-UAE relationship has matured into a comprehensive economic partnership, with bilateral trade exceeding $ 100 billion and expanding collaboration in healthcare, education, renewable energy, logistics, and digital innovation. Indian professionals in the UAE continue to serve as a vital bridge between the two economies.

As India marks its 77th Republic Day, the occasion stands as a reminder of the collective strength of its people and institutions contributing to the overall growth story, no matter where they are located in the world.

This article is authored by Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman, Aster DM Healthcare.