Labour reform is easy, making it work is political

During a recent visit to Uttar Pradesh, in the farming village of Nagla Baldev, I sat with farm workers resting under a neem tree after a long day. When they learnt that I work with the International Labour Organization, one of them asked, "These new labour laws sound important. Will they actually change how we work?"

That question captures the real challenge facing India’s new labour codes. The reforms announced mark a significant moment in Indian policymaking. Consolidating decades of fragmented labour legislation, extending the promise of social protection, and strengthening the framework for minimum wages are not small achievements. They signal intent. They show political will. And they deserve serious attention.

As the ILO’s Director-General rightly noted, the developments are worth following closely, particularly on social protection and minimum wages. But he also emphasised something equally important: social dialogue among government, employers and workers will remain essential as the reforms are implemented, to ensure they are positive for both workers and business. It is the core of whether these reforms succeed.

India’s labour codes are interventions into labour markets, markets shaped not only by rules, but by incentives, enforcement, trust and power. And as anyone who teaches or studies public policy knows, markets do not change simply because a law is passed. They change when people believe the rules are fair, predictable and enforceable.

There is much to welcome in the direction India has taken. Simplifying 29 laws into four coherent codes reduces confusion. A clearer wage definition can improve transparency. A national floor wage signals that no worker should fall below a basic standard of pay. Recognising gig and platform workers acknowledges the reality of today’s labour market. Mandatory appointment letters can be transformative for informal workers who have never had written proof of employment.

But legislation is only the first step. The real test lies in implementation, and implementation is where politics, institutions and dialogue matter most.

Take the balance between flexibility and security. Employers have long argued that rigid rules discourage formal hiring. Greater flexibility, they say, will encourage firms to create jobs. That argument has shaped parts of the new framework. But workers experience flexibility differently. For them, it often translates into uncertainty. When job security weakens, bargaining power declines. When bargaining power declines, wages stagnate. A reform that aims to boost employment must also ensure it does not deepen insecurity.

The informal economy presents an even greater challenge. Most Indian workers operate outside formal arrangements. The codes extend important rights on paper (minimum wages, appointment letters, access to social security) but rights that are not enforced remain invisible. A domestic worker or farm labourer may now be entitled to better protection, but without awareness, inspections and safe grievance mechanisms, employers have little incentive to change behaviour. This is not a flaw of intent; it is a question of capacity.

The same is true for gig and platform work. Recognition is a critical first step, but recognition alone does not guarantee protection. Social security for gig workers will materialise only if contribution mechanisms are clear, responsibilities are shared, and compliance is monitored. Otherwise, the labour market will continue to be shaped by algorithms rather than institutions.

Minimum wages illustrate this tension clearly. A wage floor matters only if states adopt it, employers comply, and workers know their rights. Without enforcement and dialogue, minimum wages risk becoming symbolic rather than effective. Strong rules must be matched by strong reasons to follow them.

Small and medium enterprises, which create most non-farm jobs, also sit at the centre of this reform. They benefit from simplification but worry about rising compliance costs and administrative complexity. If compliance becomes too burdensome without adequate support, firms will respond by staying informal or avoiding expansion. Reform works best when compliance is easier than avoidance, when guidance, templates, digital tools and helpdesks accompany regulation.

Migration brings all these issues together. India’s labour markets are highly mobile. Workers move across states in search of opportunity, but social protection does not always move with them. Without portability of benefits, migrants remain vulnerable and states have weak incentives to invest in their protection. Making social security portable is not just a welfare measure; it is a labour-market necessity.

Underlying all this is a deeper truth: India does not lack labour laws. It struggles with uneven enforcement and weak trust. Trust grows when workers feel heard, employers feel supported, and governments act as honest brokers. This is where social dialogue becomes indispensable.

Dialogue is design. When governments consult employers and workers during implementation, policies improve. Rules become clearer. Compliance increases. Conflict reduces. And reforms last longer.

As I was leaving Nagla Baldev, a farmer pointed to a half-built wall and said, “The foundation is strong, but the house will stand only if everyone keeps working together.” It struck me as an apt metaphor for India’s labour reform.

The labour codes provide a new foundation. Whether they deliver better jobs, fairer wages and real social protection will depend on what happens next, in state capitals, labour departments, workplaces and platforms. If implementation is guided by continuous dialogue, credible enforcement and shared responsibility, these reforms can strengthen both competitiveness and dignity at work.

India has taken an important step. Now, sustained social dialogue will determine whether this reform becomes a positive force for workers and business alike. That is where the real work (and the real opportunity) now lies.

This article is authored by Naren Prasad, head of education & training, research department, International Labour Organization (ILO), Geneva.