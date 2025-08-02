Vishaka still matters: The Bombay HC judgement

On July 7, 2025, the Bombay High Court delivered its judgment in UNS Women Legal Association (Regd.) vs. Bar Council of India. The petitioners had sought directions for the Bar Council of India and the State Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa to consider forming the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). While dealing with the issue, the Court held that the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH) do not apply to the advocates. The Court had reasoned that there exists no employer-employee relationship between the Bar Councils and the advocates, whereas, actions if any intended can be dealt by disciplinary committee of Bar Councils under the Advocates Act, 1961. Law (Pexel)

The High Court's ruling has created uncertainty. The legal profession today faces critical questions. If not the PoSH Act, then what? How can the legal field be made a safe space for women advocates? And when grievances inevitably arise, where do they find recourse?

The answer of the issue posed in UNS Women Legal Association was not all that easy to arrive at. The High Court has applied a narrow interpretation of the PoSH Act. To understand its far reaching impact, it is imperative to understand the history of PoSH Act.

Unlike most laws, the law relating to prevention of sexual harassment did not originate in Parliament. It was born out of judicial intervention, following the brutal gang rape of a social worker in a village in Rajasthan, which shook the collective conscience of the nation. It led to the filing of a writ petition in the Supreme Court as a class action seeking enforcement of the fundamental rights of working women under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.

For the first time, the Supreme Court was confronted with the critical task of addressing the pervasive issue of sexual harassment at the workplace. In its judgement in Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan (1997), the Court declared its intention i.e., to protect all working women regardless of their workplace.

Essentially, the Vishaka guidelines were never confined to traditional employer-employee relationships. The Supreme Court took an expansive view of the term ‘working women,’ extending protection to all women engaged in any form of work, irrespective of the nature or structure of their workplace. The guidelines carried a sunset clause. They were meant to lapse once appropriate legislation was enacted. However, the guidelines were meant to be continued till the Vishaka guidelines replaced with suitable legislation.

Nearly 15 years later, in Medha Kotwal Lele v. Union of India (2012), the Supreme Court again emphasised that the implementation of Vishaka should be true to its substance. The Court observed with concern that women lawyers still lacked a proper grievance redressal mechanism. It directed the Bar Council of India to ensure that all persons registered with State Bar Councils followed the Vishaka guidelines. Further, in Binu Tamta v. Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court further advanced this jurisprudence by formulating the Gender Sensitisation and Sexual Harassment of Women at the Supreme Court of India (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Regulations, 2013, with the aim of making the Supreme Court premises a safer place for women advocates.

In this backdrop, the Bombay High Court’s recent judgment is concerning. While it acknowledges both Vishaka and Medha Kotwal Lele, it falters to reckon with the directions contained in those judgements. The High Court’s reasoning is premised on the belief that the enactment of the PoSH Act rendered Vishaka obsolete due to its sunset clause. However, the Vishaka guidelines still continues to hold good for all working women, who are otherwise not protected by the PoSH Act. The sunset clause did not extinguish Vishaka; it still shines; it merely defers to a legislative framework that meets or exceeds its standards. Where such a framework is found wanting or inapplicable, Vishaka continues. Compounding this, it has been suggested in the judgement that women advocates can pursue disciplinary remedies under the Advocates Act, 1961. A similar issue was dealt with in Medha Kotwal Lele. It led the Supreme Court to direct the government to amend service rules and incorporate the Vishaka guidelines since service rules were observed to be incapable of dealing with complaints of sexual harassment.

In sum, the judgment raises serious and far-reaching concerns for all working women, beyond the legal profession. It affects all working women who may not be working in the realm of traditional employer-employee model. Consider gig workers for example. India has 7.7 million of them, yet legal recourse in instances of sexual harassment remains unclear. Companies call them ‘partners’ instead of employees to avoid social security benefits, which also ends up taking away their rights under the PoSH Act. As work patterns continue to evolve, it must follow with an expansive interpretation of the PoSH Act in line with the Vishaka guidelines. Without which, it risks becoming irrelevant to the majority of women entering the modern workforce. Therefore, even though as per the High Court’s Judgement, women advocates do not have recourse to PoSH Act, any working women who is not covered under PoSH can still resort to the Vishaka guidelines and the employer or other responsible person is duty bound to abide by the constitutional mandate of providing a safe workplace.

This article is authored by Anindita Pujari, senior advocate and Shaileshwar Yadav, advocate, Supreme Court.