Heated Tobacco Products – Serious health deterrent for active & passive smokers

The second information sheet released by the World Health Organization reveals that toxic emissions from Heated Tobacco Products (HTP) are similar to those found in conventional smoke, many of which can cause serious harm. They expose both users and bystanders to toxic emissions, some of which are specific to HTP and are responsible for adverse health conditions like heart ailments and tumours.

Vaping (Getty images)

Modern nicotine products like e-cigarettes and HTPs have serious ill effects on users. They produce aerosols containing nicotine and other toxic chemicals when tobacco inside them is heated during use or when a device containing tobacco is activated for use. These aerosols are then inhaled by users which can cause several adverse effects. HTPs contain highly addictive substance nicotine as well as non-tobacco additives, and are available in markets as artificially flavoured options, finding a way to show off as a style statement for today’s generation.

HTPs are designed to heat tobacco to a high enough temperature to release aerosol, without burning it or producing smoke. They differ from e‐cigarettes because they heat tobacco leaf/sheet rather than a liquid. The tobacco used may be placed inside specially designed devices (heat sticks/neo sticks) or pods or plugs. Newer heated tobacco products include lower- and higher-temperature variants, hybrid electronic devices with both tobacco and liquid options, carbon-tipped devices or specific devices using a metallic mesh with small holes to heat a pre-filled, pre-sealed liquid cap. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for many years, has been contemplating to stop the use of flavours in cigarettes and multinational companies have been aware of it for some time. However, they tried to pre-empt this move by devising a strategy to counter FDA and introduce flavours in HNB and vaping products, thus making them attractive in new generation products.

What’s worrying is that there are newer devices available nowadays which allow users to customise the temperature and manage the aerosol and flavour output as per their liking leading to much higher addiction potential over conventional smoke. Contrary to the propagated notion of HTPs being smoking cessation tools, they do not help smokers end nicotine use but actually introduce them to options of multiple flavours of smoke. They emit toxic emissions that are similar to those found in conventional smoke and many of these are already known to cause serious health issues. The user is exposed to toxic emissions, some of which are very specific to HTPs and could also expose bystanders including family members. In fact, the level of some toxicants is even higher and there are few new chemical substances present in them but absent in conventional smoke, which could cause even greater potential harm to human health. The level of Nicotine, a highly addictive substance, is higher than that in conventional cigarettes and is harmful, particularly when the users are children and adolescents or individuals suffering from diseases.

WHO has categorically mentioned in their last published report that currently there is no evidence to demonstrate that HTPs are less harmful than conventional tobacco products. HTPs contain some chemicals that are not found in cigarette smoke, and they may have associated health effects as well. Independent assessment and data show that more than 20 harmful / potentially harmful chemicals are present in significantly higher concentrations in HTPs than in conventional cigarette smoke. These products are highly variable and some of the toxicants found in these products can also cause multiple organ damage. However, the relationship between exposure and health is complex and reduced exposure to these harmful chemicals does not mean that they are harmless, nor does it translate to reduced risk in humans. HTPs also emit small particles that can easily access the lungs and heart.

The use of HTPs has been associated with a serious impact on pregnant women as well. The medical journal “Archives of Obstetrics and gynaecology” published in June 2023 highlights a study conducted on 642 pregnant women for deciphering the association of HTP/Nicotine use on pregnancy associated risks at a hospital in Italy from Jul 2021-Jul 2022 using ultrasound, biochemical tests and newborn child assessment. The study found that women who smoke (HTP/E-cigarettes/Conventional smokers) gained more weight and had more difficulty in getting pregnant. Such women also experienced more frequent threats of abortion, temporary blood pressure rise, and higher rates of caesarean sections. Premature delivery before the due date with risk to newborn child was more associated with smokers. These women were found more likely to be depressed and anxious during pregnancy due to hormonal imbalance. The study strongly recommended women to not indulge in any form of nicotine products (HTP/Conventional) while they are carrying a baby and subsequently when they are breastfeeding.

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) USA has been very candid in sending the advisory on HTPs by mentioning that the use of any type of tobacco product, including heated tobacco products/ E-cigarettes, is harmful, especially for youth, young adults, and pregnant women, and also for adults who do not currently use tobacco products. They should never be used as an add-on product to substitute conventional smoking as they have not been shown to help smokers quit. The use of nicotine-containing e-liquid may cause heart palpitations and an increase in blood pressure. The worst effect has been an increased risk of certain types of tumours. Increased levels of nicotine, propylene glycol, nitrosamines (TSNAs) and copper were found in the exhaled breath of the volunteers. While e-cigarette use can clearly have effects on the health of bystanders, the risks depend on the rate of ventilation, dimensions of the room, vaping pattern, and behaviour of the e-cigarette user. The presence of TSNAs in e-liquids, if not avoided, may cause an increased risk of tumours.

This article is authored by Dr Himanshu Pandey, MBBS MS FIAGES FLCS FALS, consultant surgeon and industrial health expert.

