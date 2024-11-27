How India can catch the next wave of growth in biosimilars, biologics, and vaccines

India has firmly established itself as the world's major producer of generic drugs. It is currently ranked third in pharmaceutical production by volume, with a CAGR of 9.43% over the past nine years. Indian biologics and biosimilars have grown from $6 billion in 2022 to a projected $12 billion by 2025, with the biopharmaceutical industry poised to replicate its generics success. The recent passing of the Bio-E3 policy and the Bio-Ride scheme has assured India that it can harness a combination of regulatory enhancements, translational research, and PLI schemes to enhance local manufacturing and research capabilities and seize the up-and-coming opportunities in biologics, biosimilars, and vaccine development.

The global biosimilar industry, currently valued at ~$30 billion, is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~17% through 2030. India presently represents 3-4% of global biosimilar production, second to China and aims to increase it significantly. With only a few domestic companies obtaining approvals for biosimilar products in advanced countries, the recent instance of Biocon's EMA approval to make its version of Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab) highlights India's capacity expansion in biologics. This shows that true opportunity is in the global industry, with significant biological drugs going off-patent in 2028.

Unlocking this potential of therapeutic drugs such as biologics and biosimilars for India will be crucial in placing it in a high-growth segment with a strong pipeline of molecules.

In 2021, Indian manufacturers contributed $500 million to $600 million to this $12 billion industry, pushed forth by simple biologics, including insulin, erythropoietin, monoclonal antibodies, drugs for cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. With generics, India has developed foundational capabilities by upgrading technology, forming global alliances, launching numerous domestic products, and securing approvals that can be leveraged for a diversified portfolio.

Investor interest in the vaccine sector, especially post-pandemic, is set to propel the industry to over $75 billion by 2025. India's vaccine industry is set to expand as companies integrate vaccine development in their portfolio. Owing to these drivers, the biopharma sector is set to grow to almost $63 billion by 2025, aiming to capture 20-30% of the global industry by 2031.

India, with 500 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) producers and the highest number of FDA-approved plants—665—outside of the United States (US), is renowned for biopharma innovation. Furthermore, 47% of generic prescriptions and 15% of biosimilar prescriptions filled in the US are supplied by Indian corporations. To continue this growth, a strengthened regulatory framework that evolves with changing global practices can further help India.

Additionally, India should continue building a cohesive policy ecosystem that drives targeted growth. The department of biotechnology (DBT)’s National Biotechnology Development Strategy (2021-2025) aims to position India as a global biomanufacturing hub, supporting startups and industry growth. It also encourages collaboration between academia and industry and includes co-investment schemes under the Make in India banner to boost local biopharma manufacturing.

The recently passed Bio E3 policy is also a significant step forward in high-performance manufacturing and supporting research and development (R&D) and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors. Establishing biomanufacturing, bio-AI hubs and biofoundry will accelerate technology development and commercialisation. The further approval of the Bio-RIDE schemes aims to accelerate research, enhance product development, and bridge the gap between academic research and industrial applications.

India spends 0.64% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on R&D funding, highlighting significant untapped growth potential. This year’s budget outlay of ₹50,000 crore for Anusandhan Research Foundation (72% from private sources) aims to strengthen India's R&D public-private collaboration. Together, these initiatives aim to strengthen India's education, research, and translation ecosystem.

Key players in the industry are geared up to support India's growth in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, focusing on process intensification and automation to lower costs for genomic medicines, biosimilars, and biologics.

To address the pressing challenge of talent acquisition and retention in biopharma R&D and bridge the gap in technical expertise, centres of excellence are providing hands-on training in bioprocessing technologies. They also offer immersive upstream and downstream training programmes to nurture industry talent.

The active efforts by the leading industry players include establishing manufacturing facilities and validation and R&D capabilities across major biopharma hubs like Bangalore and Pune. This strategic investment by the private sector strengthens local manufacturing capabilities and enhances India's ability to deliver high-quality solutions that meet global standards.

India’s biopharma industry is primed to expand into biosimilars, biologics, and vaccines and is ready to solidify its global influence. Through concerted efforts in research and development, infrastructure development, innovation ecosystems, regulatory compliance, industry expansion, and talent development, India can chart a path to sustainable growth and continue to cement its position as a key player in the global pharmaceutical landscape.

This article is authored by Manoj Panicker, general manager, South Asia, Cytiva.