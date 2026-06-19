Improving health care for Viksit Bharat 2047

As India marches towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, health care stands as one of the nation’s most critical pillars. A healthy population is a social imperative and the fundamental driver of economic growth and national resilience. Over the past few years, we have witnessed significant progress, from expanding access through government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat to embracing digital health solutions with the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). Yet, the road ahead demands even more: Innovation that delivers real, measurable impact. Health care

At its heart, innovation with impact is not just about cutting-edge technology or breakthrough medicines. It is about solutions that are accessible, affordable, and inclusive and solutions that improve the lives of patients, ease the burden on families, and empower caregivers. As we reflect on India’s health care journey and future priorities, three areas stand out as essential to achieving this goal.

One of the most persistent challenges in India’s health care system is the financial burden borne by patients and their families due to the lack of optimal health insurance ecosystem. While recent National Health Account data indicates a positive trend in declining out-of-pocket expenditure, a significant gap still remains.

Currently, nearly 70% of India’s population is covered under some form of health insurance, which can be government-backed schemes, social insurance, or private plans. However, around 40 crore Indians, often referred to as the ‘missing middle’, remain uninsured. This segment typically falls outside government subsidies and finds traditional private insurance either unaffordable or ill-suited to their needs.

To address this, micro insurance models tailored for this population can play a transformative role. These plans can combine basic coverage with value-added services such as unlimited digital doctor consultations in vernacular languages, as introduced by some private insurers. Such innovations can offer financial protection and encourage early medical intervention, reducing the overall cost of care in the long-run. When health care becomes affordable and culturally relevant, it fosters a stronger, preventive care mindset that is essential for a healthier nation.

India’s health care innovation landscape is thriving, with over 10,000 startups working on everything from AI-powered diagnostics to affordable medical devices. Yet, the real challenge lies in scaling these solutions and ensuring they reach the country’s remotest villages and underserved communities.

Established industry players hold a crucial advantage here with their extensive operational infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and market reach. By partnering with or mentoring health care ecosystems, these companies can help turn promising ideas into scalable solutions, integrating them into existing systems, be it hospitals, insurance platforms, or pharma supply clients.

Startups, with their agility and problem-solving mindset, are already making strides in areas like low-cost diagnostics, AI-enabled teleconsultations, and frugal innovations tailored for Indian realities. Collaborations between established companies and these emerging innovators can bridge the health care access gap, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes on a national scale.

Perhaps the most overlooked, yet vital, element of health care transformation is preventive care and public awareness. The Covid-19 pandemic showed us how health campaigns, amplified by social media, can turn into national movements. The government’s Obesity-Free India campaign and the rapid uptake of Covid-19 vaccines are examples of what can be achieved when health priorities become part of public consciousness.

Imagine if the same momentum were directed towards eliminating vaccine-preventable diseases like cervical cancer, which still claims the lives of over 70,000 Indian women each year. With widespread HPV vaccination and regular screening, these deaths are largely preventable. The industry has an opportunity and a responsibility to partner with government and civil society to close such gaps.

The path to Viksit Bharat 2047 is not one the government can walk alone. Strengthening health care systems requires a collaborative effort and policies that reward innovation, insurance models that encourage advanced treatments, public-private partnerships that accelerate digital health adoption, and community initiatives that elevate preventive care.

Health care is the backbone of national progress. By advancing innovations that deliver real impact such as lowering out-of-pocket expenses, harnessing technology for inclusive solutions, and prioritising prevention, we can build a future where every citizen has access to affordable, quality care. Together, let’s work towards a healthier, stronger, and more resilient Bharat by 2047.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Brecht Vanneste, managing director, MSD India.