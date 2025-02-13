Science of supplement absorption: What really works

The dietary supplements industry is a multi-billion-dollar business, driven by the global population that is increasingly health-conscious and willing to invest heavily in wellness products. From multivitamins to minerals, herbs, and probiotics, the shelves of the supplement stores are packed with options promising to address everything from afternoon fatigue to chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes. A survey indicated that 70% of the population take a supplement daily, 54% use one or two supplements, while 29% are on four or more supplements. Supplements(Adobe Stock)

However, it’s worth asking: Are traditional supplements really as effective as they claim, or are we just paying for colourful pills that our bodies struggle to absorb? When you consume a supplement, your body has to process it in order to absorb the nutrients! The absorption rate, or bioavailability, refers to the extent to which the nutrient enters your bloodstream to interact with the needed part of the body. Some supplements form seamlessly into the body’s system while others are largely eliminated as waste.

For instance, conventional pills and capsules often contain active ingredients that undergo digestion in the stomach where harsh acids can degrade them before they reach the small intestine. In contrast, liquid formulations, sublingual tablets or liposomal supplements, are absorbed more efficiently in the body because they are directly ingested into the bloodstream. Traditional supplements, usually in pill or capsule form are prepared from powdered nutrient or compressed nutrients. While their goal is to make certain that the vitamins, minerals, and all the other active ingredients are delivered to the body cells – their design and process limit their effectiveness.

Typically, a traditional supplement is ingested as capsules or pills. Once it reaches the stomach, the capsule and the nutrients in the pill disintegrate. At this stage, it comes into contact with digestive enzymes and stomach acids whose primary role is to fractionate particles of the food material. When circulating in the digestion system, many nutrients are destroyed by stomach acids or combine with other chemicals in the gastrointestinal tract, reducing the bioavailability of the nutrients. By the time the nutrients reach the bloodstream, only 10-20% of the original is absorbed, while the rest is excreted as waste. This leads to inefficiency and undershot performance. In short, the very nature of how traditional supplements have been formulated greatly hinders efficacy.

To make supplements more effective and ensure better absorption, consider these strategies:

Choose bioavailable forms: Instead of using chemically processed folic acid, choose methylfolate which is easy to absorb, or magnesium citrate over magnesium oxide.

Use advanced delivery methods: Look for those supplements with liposomal or nano formulations because they enhance nutrient uptake.

Timing and dosage matter: Take Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D E, K) with food rich in fats while water-soluble vitamins (C, B) be taken at intervals in the day.

Prioritise whole foods: Supplements should complement a nutrient-dense diet, not replace it. Use whole and natural foods which provide nutrients that are naturally more bioavailable.

Conventional supplements in the form of tablets and capsules often have poor bioavailability and are therefore less efficient. For this reason, many people are turning to advanced formulations for easier digestion and absorption like the liposomal, sublingual, and natural supplements. In order to get the maximised benefit of your supplements, focus on the bioavailability and delivery mechanisms rather than flashy marketing or packaging. After all, it’s not just about what you take, but how well your body can use it.

This article is authored by Nitika Mangharamani, founder, Omrae Wellness.