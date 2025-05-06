Using rural primary health care for cancer prevention

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, yet millions in rural areas remain underserved due to the lack of accessible screening and diagnostic facilities. In low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where over 70% of cancer deaths occur, rural populations face the highest risks due to late-stage diagnoses and limited treatment options. Strengthening primary health care to serve as the first line of defense can dramatically change these outcomes, turning rural clinics into cancer prevention lifelines. The 4 E’s of strengthening primary healthcare are: Early detection, education, expert independence, and efficient patient management. Cancer (Freepik)

Early detection: Rural populations face unique challenges in cancer prevention and care. Geographic isolation, economic constraints, and a lack of awareness often lead to late detection, reducing survival rates. In India, for example, over 60% of cervical cancer cases are diagnosed in advanced stages, despite it being one of the most preventable cancers. The need for early intervention is critical. Early detection is key to saving lives, but traditional cancer screening methods are not always feasible in remote areas. Cost-effective, portable, and easy-to-use technologies are now changing the game. Many successful models involve mobile screening camps integrated into primary health care centres (PHCs). In states like Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, community health workers have been trained to use digital screening devices, leading to a 50% increase in cervical cancer detections at an early, treatable stage. These programs are proving that a decentralised, technology-driven approach can bridge the urban-rural health care divide. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered diagnostic tools allow for real-time analysis and faster referrals. In Manipur, a pilot programme using AI enabled devices led to a 40% increase in the detection of pre-cancerous lesions within the first year. These AI-enabled, easy-to-use devices were deployed in PHCs and were instrumental in enabling highly effective cervical cancer screenings in rural areas, improving the speed and accuracy of early-stage detection.

Expert independence: One of the biggest challenges is the shortage of trained personnel. Rural PHCs often lack oncologists and specialised health care professionals. Training community health workers (CHWs) and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) to conduct basic screenings has shown remarkable results. In Manipur, a cervical cancer screening programme aided by the Smart Scope® trained ANMs, leading to a 35% increase in screenings within one year.

Education: Cancer stigma and misinformation are widespread, especially in rural areas where traditional beliefs may prevent women from seeking cervical or breast cancer screenings. Education campaigns led by local influencers, such as schoolteachers, and village elders, have significantly improved screening participation. More inclusive programme strategies such as focusing on the overall wellbeing of women with AI-enabled, resource-independent risk-stratifying devices rather than running with a single-point agenda of cancer prevention also has increased the programme success in areas of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Efficient patient management: Screening alone is not enough — efficient referral and follow-up systems must be in place to ensure timely treatment. Telemedicine facilities built into systems are bridging this gap. Digital health records enable seamless referrals from PHCs to tertiary hospitals. Patients who previously had to travel hundreds of kilometres for expert consultations can now receive specialist guidance remotely, reducing financial and logistical burdens.

Ensuring long-term success in rural cancer prevention requires collaboration between governments, NGOs, and private innovators. Such collaborations have led to the deployment of low-cost, high-impact technologies in PHCs. Inclusion of cancer screening in national health programs, such as Ayushman Bharat in India, has strengthened primary healthcare’s role in cancer prevention. Expanding government insurance schemes to cover preventive screening can further encourage rural participation. The potential to transform rural primary healthcare into a robust cancer prevention system is immense. With the right mix of technology, community engagement, and policy support, rural clinics can become cancer prevention lifelines, significantly reducing the disease burden in underserved regions. By investing in accessible screening, strengthening referral pathways, and fostering partnerships, we can ensure that no one, regardless of where they live, is left behind in the fight against cancer.

This article is authored by Koustubh Naik, co-founder, Periwinkle Technologies, New Delhi.