1969: The year of change

Half a century ago, the world experienced generation-defining events: the information age, protest against the Vietnam War etc.. as entertainment became increasingly interwoven with politics. Jan 20: Richard Nixon’s inauguration to become the 37th president of the USA is greeted with a backlash from protesters at the height of the Vietnam War, then in its 14th year.

Jan 30: The Beatles perform live for the last time on the roof of Apple’s building in Savile Row, London

Feb 9: Boeing’s 747, the world’s first wide-body commercial airliner, makes its maiden flight. The jumbo jet makes air travel affordable for millions of people around the globe

March 17: Golda Meir is elected PM of Israel, the world’s third woman to hold the office after Ceylon’s Sirimavo Bandaranaike and India’s Indira Gandhi

April: US troop levels in Vietnam peak at 543,400. The war continues until April 1975, claiming the lives of 57,939 Americans

July 20: Apollo 11 fulfils a pledge made by the late President John F. Kennedy to send an American safely to the Moon before the end of the decade. On July 20, Neil Armstrong becomes the first man to step onto the surface of the Moon, saying “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

August 15: The legendary 3-day Woodstock music festival begins in upstate New York. One of the most prolific lineups in history -- which has such icons as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Joe Cocker, Santana, and The Who -- attracts 5 lakh people and defines a generation

October 1: Concorde makes its first test flight from Toulouse, France, on March 2 before making its first supersonic flight

Oct 29: The first permanent ARPANET link between computers across the US is established -- a milestone in what becomes the World Wide Web enabling today’s hyper-tech world

INDIA

From the launch of the New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express to the nationalisation of 14 commercial banks, the year witnessed many important developments Feb 1: India’s first nuclear power plant at Tarapur becomes operational.

March 1: New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express launched.

May 4: Dr Zakir Husain, the third President of India, passes away. .According to the official version, Dr Hussain was preparing to go from his room to another room where the doctors were waiting to examine him. He suddenly collapsed and as a result of a massive heart attack and died within three minutes in spite of all efforts by the doctors to revive him.

May 27: PM Indira Gandhi, lays the foundation stone of a Rs 30-lakh library building which was to be named after Jawaharlal Nehru.

July 19: Fourteen leading commercial banks with deposits exceeding Rs 50 crore each are nationalised. Acting President VV Giri signs an Ordinance to enforce the Union Government’s decision to take over the 14 banks.

August 20: V V Giri is declared elected fourth President of India. August 30: Gopal Swarup Pathak is elected India’s fourth Vice-President.

October 1: Gandhi Darshan, the prize attraction of the Mahatma Gandhi centenary, is declared open to the public.On this day, Gaffar Khan, a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi, is accorded a big welcome in New Delhi after his first visit to India after partition.

November 12:The Congress Party expells the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, from the primary membership of the organisation. Eleven of the 21 members of the Working Commitee, including part president S Nijalingappa, call for an immediate meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party to elect a new leader.

December 7: First Indian rocket is launched. It also carries an Indigenous propellant and a radar transponder.

