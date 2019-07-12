30 principals, teachers attend workshop

Shree Atma Vallabh Jain Federation of Educational Institutions organised a one-day workshop on Pedagogical Leadership.

The aim was to strengthen the role of principals as pedagogical leaders and improve the quality of education. About 30 principals and teachers from different schools across the country attended the event.

Anupma Bhardwaj, chairperson, Forum of Public Schools and principal Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, GTK Road accorded a green welcome and presented a painting each to DK Jain, president Shree Atma Vallabh Jain Federation of Educational Institutions; Ashok Jain, secretary, Shree Atma Vallabh Jain Federation of Educational Institutions; Sanjay Bhartiya, vice-president of Unaided Private Schools Committee and Principal Nav Bharati Sr. Sec. School; Mamta Arora, principal SAV Jain Public School Sri Ganga Nagar; Dr Neelu Goswami, principal VSPK International School Rohini; Vivek, principal Mahavira Model School; Rupam Shah, resource person and other distinguished guests. Tarun and Archana presented soothing songs. Ashok Jain delivered the welcome address elaborating on the significance of the latest pedagogical practices. Rupam Shah conducted the workshop and updated participants about the latest practices. The workshop brought together educators and scholars to create a better learning environment for students. Anupma Bhardwaj stressed on the need to put into practice the concepts shared.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 10:47 IST