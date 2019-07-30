New Delhi -°C
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019
A closer look at North Korea’s ‘new’ submarine
North Korea has offered the first glimpse of its ‘new’ diesel-electric ballistic missile submarine, or SSB.ht-school Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:00 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
North Korea has offered the first glimpse of its ‘new’ diesel-electric ballistic missile submarine, or SSB. Official state media showed premier Kim Jong-un inspecting what appears to be a significantly modified 1950s-era Soviet-era Romeo-class attack boat.
First Published: Jul 30, 2019 10:49 IST
tags
more from ht school