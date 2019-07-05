Appreciation Day held at Darshan Academy

Appreciation Day

Darshan Academy, Kirpal Bagh, celebrated Appreciation Day to honour the hard work and dedication of support staff.

Students presented poems and thank you notes during a special assembly in honour of the support staff of the school. Wonderful dance performances, witty skits and group photographs marked the celebration. Inderpal Kaur coordinated the assembly of the junior wing and Aaron, the senior wing one. Darshan Academy headmistress Mamta Sabharwal talked about the importance of support staff. School principal A David, senior academic coordinator Bhavna Arora, and junior wing coordinator Monika Sachdeva emphasised on a quote: “No work is insignificant. All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with excellence.” They presented tokens of gratitude to each one of them. Later, during the day, a feast was organised for them. Through the celebration, Darshan Academy emphasised its sense of values and dignity of labour. The support staff realised that their work was important.

International Yoga Day

DPS, Noida, celebrated International Yoga Day with enthusiasm. The celebration was not confined to students and teachers, but also extended to their families. Principal Kaamini Bhasin, who is a votary of yoga, believes that it creates harmony of body, mind and soul.

Many people performed yoga asanas at a special session in the school auditorium. Yoga in Sanskrit means to join: to join the body and mind with the soul. The event began with a prayer followed by different asanas such as Trikonasana, Padahastasana, Kati Chakrasana, Bhujangasana, Ardhachakrasana, Vajrasana, Makarasana, Pawanmuktasana and Pranayams. The session began at 8.30 am and lasted for an hour.

Investiture ceremony

Maxfort School, Rohini, organised an investiture ceremony with zest.

The school reposed faith in the new office bearers. The day began with a lamp-lighting ceremony and prayer to the Almighty. Sadhvi Pragya Bharti inspired everyone with her speech. She advised the newly elected council members to imbibe the virtues of courage and honesty and follow the righteous path. She said they should be responsible, modest and disciplined at the same time.

Principal Dr Ratna Chakravarty urged the young leaders to inculcate the values of confidence, responsibility, dedication, commitment, intelligence, tolerance, collaboration, valour and ethics. She said a leader leads by setting an example. The chief guest and the principal conferred badges and sashes on the office-bearers. The student leaders promised to fulfil their duties to the best of their abilities. The day ended with a rendition of the school anthem.

Annual book week celebrations

Reading is a vital part of a child’s learning experience. Tagore International School, East of Kailash, organised a host of activities to celebrate Annual Book Week.

Tagoreans took part in interactive sessions with renowned authors and story-tellers, participating in fun activities such as writing book reviews, making head-gears, collage, comic strips and cue- cards. Students got a chance to hone their language skills and creativity with activities like poem recitation and enactment of stories by Premchand, Charles Dickens and Rabindranath Tagore. A puppet show was also organised for students to develop their interest in language and literature. The costumed character, Clifford, the Big Red Dog, entertained the students during the week.

The Scholastic Book Fair organised on the premises got an overwhelming response from readers, strengthening the belief that reading can never become a forgotten activity

Global Orange Olympiad

Mata Leelawanti Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Hari Nagar, conducted the Global Orange Olympiad for students of Classes 6 to 8. Three girls, Suhani, Gauri and Hiteshi, cleared the first level and reached the next level. Suhani got second rank at the national level and brought laurels to the school. An award ceremony was held at India Habitat Centre to felicitate the winners. Suhani was awarded a trophy and a cheque of Rs 15,000. Exam coordinators Alka Chopra and Sudha Shanker were also felicitated. Principal Madhu Gupta appreciated the efforts of the staff. She motivated the students to participate in such activities.

