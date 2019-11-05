Astronomers found smallest dwarf planet in our solar system

ht-school

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:34 IST

A team of scientists has presented images that push a known asteroid Hygiea, into the category of a dwarf planet. This will raise the list of dwarf planets to six - with the current five including - Pluto which is the best known one, followed by Eris, Makemake, Haumea, and Ceres (another asteroid) in order of decreasing size. Located in the Main belt of asteroids which orbit between Mars and Jupiter, Hygiea till now was known as asteroid. For images, the scientists used data from the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet REsearch (SPHERE) instrument at the Very Large Telescope (VLT).