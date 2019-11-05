e-paper
Astronomers found smallest dwarf planet in our solar system

A team of scientists has presented images that push a known asteroid Hygiea, into the category of a dwarf planet.

ht-school Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (REUTERS)
         

A team of scientists has presented images that push a known asteroid Hygiea, into the category of a dwarf planet. This will raise the list of dwarf planets to six - with the current five including - Pluto which is the best known one, followed by Eris, Makemake, Haumea, and Ceres (another asteroid) in order of decreasing size. Located in the Main belt of asteroids which orbit between Mars and Jupiter, Hygiea till now was known as asteroid. For images, the scientists used data from the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet REsearch (SPHERE) instrument at the Very Large Telescope (VLT). 

