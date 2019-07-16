At Mumbai school’s investiture ceremony, young leaders take charge

Chembur English High School recently held its investiture ceremony for the academic year 2019-20 with great enthusiasm and exuberance. The event was presided over by Dr KM Vasudevan Pillai, CEO and chairman of Mahatma Education Society.

The esteemed guests at the event included police inspector Manisha Ajit Shirke, assistant police inspector Vaishali Ashwin Shravgi, and deputy CEO GT Ochani. School principal Annamma Paul was also present at the event. The investiture ceremony was held to felicitate the newly-elected office bearers of the students’ representative body and pass the mantle of responsibility and accountability over to them. The student representatives were conferred with badges and sashes by the chief guests. In return, they pledged to uphold their duties and values of the school.

Devesh Aseri and Rupika Kondgekar were elected head boy and head girl, respectively. The student council took the oath to uphold the values of loyalty, truth and honour in high esteem. The chief guest congratulated the students’ council and appreciated the school’s achievements. The ceremony was held with lots of zeal and zest.

In Bhiwandi, school headmaster interacts with parents

Bhiwandi The New Era English High School recently held an orientation program for the students’ parents. The event was conducted by the head master of the school, Rajesh N Sawant. Addressing parents, Sawant spoke about various issues relating to the students including punctuality, discipline, basic hygiene, and academic sincerity. He said that parents should sit down with their child for studies and check their progress on a daily basis.

He said teachers would take out the time to focus on students’ weak areas. Further, he told them that nutrition, extracurricular activities and weekend outings are also important for a child’s growth. Sawant also answered doubts and questions raised by the parents.

Celebrating Ashadi Ekadashi in style

Students from Class 5 to Class 10 of Global English School, Diva (East) celebrated Ashadi Ekadashi. The event began with a palkhi Pooja conducted by the chief guest Mahendra Dalvi. Following this, students sang devotional songs, known as ‘abhangas’, performed the traditional dance lizem. Students donned the traditional attire worn by members of the Warkari sect, while others dressed up as the deities Vitthal and Rukmani.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 01:15 IST