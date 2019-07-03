Britain Awaits its new Prime Minister
The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will be announced on July 23. The announcement will actually be that of the ruling Conservative party’s new leader or chief who will then be the PM. In India and many other nations, the party leader is usually referred to as its ‘president’.
First Published: Jul 03, 2019 13:28 IST