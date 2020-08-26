e-paper
Chandigarh: BCM students make Ganesha idols at home

Teachers guided them throughout the activity and told them all about the significance of the festival.

ht-school Updated: Aug 26, 2020 16:51 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A student of BCM Kindergarten, Ludhiana, making a figurine of Lord Ganesha.
A student of BCM Kindergarten, Ludhiana, making a figurine of Lord Ganesha.
         

Nursery students of BCM Kindergarten made Lord Ganesha idols using clay. LKG students made Ganesha idols out of glitter sheets and dixie cups. UKG students used different pulses to make Ganesha.

Teachers guided them throughout the activity and told them all about the significance of the festival.

Kids make cards, sing patriotic songs

Panchkula : Students of elementary classes of The Shri Ram Universal School danced to the tunes of ‘Nanha munna rahi hu’ and watched patriotic video clips last week to mark Independence Day celebrations.

They also made cards and sang patriotic songs,

The celebrations culminated with virtual tours, tri-colour tiffins and a slogan-writing activity.

Inter-class declamation contest held online

Panchkula: Students of The Sky School took part in a declamation contest.A week prior, they were given seven current topics to choose from. Gaurav Kumar from Class 10 stood first.

The second position was a tie between Rytham Raj Punia from Class 10 and Kashvi Arora from Class 8. Vatsal Sharma stood third.

Director Manu Bhandari shared his words of wisdom and lauded students’ efforts.

