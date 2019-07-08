Cheapest Mobile Data Powers India’s Net Surge

Subscriptions to India’s mobile-broadband services more than doubled to 500 million between 2016 and 2018, driven by the world’s cheapest data costs and an insatiable appetite for digital services.

The number of India’s internet users by the end of 2023, predicts a wide-ranging 2018 study by Boston Consulting Group, a research firm. Mobile consumption in India surged to 10.4GB per subscriber per month.

TIME OF MOBILE USAGE

India users each spend on an average on mobile internet -- not yet up to the USA’s 300 minutes a day -- and could well lead the world in the next mobile revolution. Consumer demand exists, and opportunity is real. Average cost of mobile data in the USA is $12.37.

REASONS BEHIND RAPID GROWTH

India is undergoing a massive phase of internet growth, primarily driven by the improved mobile network infrastructure and cheap data costs

