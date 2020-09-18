e-paper
Collins Learning launches online tool for educators and students

As Covid-19 brought the entire world to a grinding halt, the education sector witnessed a complete metamorphosis – from chalk and board to virtual classrooms.

ht-school Updated: Sep 18, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

As Covid-19 brought the entire world to a grinding halt, the education sector witnessed a complete metamorphosis – from chalk and board to virtual classrooms.

In India, educators rose to the occasion and led this transformation in the new ways of teaching – by innovating, experimenting and exploring. To facilitate this, Collins Learning launched Collins Evaluate, an online tool for educators to assign and assess coursework for students, on September 5, Teacher’s Day, September 5.

Collins had been supporting schools, educators, parents and students with an array of resources and training programmes to adapt to online teaching-learning methods during the lockdown. Interactions with schools indicated the need for a tool to assign coursework and tests. This led to the launch of Collins Evaluate that will enable teachers to access more than 30,000 questions to create assignments. They will also be able to add their own questions, edit existing ones, and track and share students’ results on the platform.

It has a simple user interface, is secure, and gives educators the freedom to use the existing question bank and create their own questions (objective and subjective) irrespective of whether or not the school uses Collins textbooks.

The introductory price is R 249 per student per year. Free 14-day and 30-day trials are available for interested schools and educators.

“These are extraordinary times and there has been a significant disruption to normalcy, especially for millions of schoolchildren. After the successful launch of our free Home Learning platform, we are delighted to announce Collins Evaluate to help structure and organise coursework”, said Ananth Padmanabhan, CEO, HarperCollins Publishers, India.

