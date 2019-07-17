Convent of Jesus and Mary felicitates young achievers

Convent of Jesus and Mary, New Delhi, held its Annual Prize Day titled Hall of Fame to felicitate meritorious students of the middle and senior school.

The chief guest for the ceremony was Sonia Singh, editorial director of NDTV and the anchor of The 8 o’clock News and The NDTV Dialogues. Singh, an alumna of the school, belongs to the 1988 batch. This year the school is celebrating its centenary and the students showcased a short film titled Hundred Years of Excellence. It took the audience on a journey from the school’s humble inception in 1919 in a small rented house on Alipore Road in Old Delhi to the present.

The film paid tribute to the former principals of the school who steered CJM to greater heights by imparting value-based education.

The film also featured alumni of the school such as actress Sushma Seth, social activist Aruna Roy, former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Chief of Early Childhood Development at UNICEF Dr Pia Rebello Britto, police commissioner of Kollam Merin Joseph, 2016 IAS exam topper Tina Dabi, and founder- director of ITIHAAS Smita Vats. The prestigious Mother De Sales Cup was awarded to a former head girl, Alphonse Jaise. The Class 12 CBSE topper of the school, Ayushi Jain, was awarded the AISSCE Cup. The Class 10 CBSE topper of the school, Mallika Ajmani, who also held the third rank at the national level, was awarded the AISSE Cup. Both the toppers were felicitated by the PTA with a special award for their meritorious performance in the board examination of 2019.

This year Mrs Sushma Seth Rolling Trophy for Literary Excellence was shared by Ananya George of Class 11 and Seher Dawar of Class 12. The programme concluded with Sonia Singh’s address. She expressed her gratitude towards her alma mater and reinforced the values that CJM stands for, which include compassion and integrity. She left the students with an inspiring message that it doesn’t matter how many times one falls; what matters is how many times one rises.

The programme instilled in students a new determination to persevere towards becoming achievers in the new academic year.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 12:42 IST