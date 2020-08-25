Eco-friendly Ganesh idols spread cheer

ht-school

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 18:36 IST

BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi virtually. Students ditched idols made of chemicals, plaster of Paris, plastic and thermocol. They created their own eco-friendly Ganesha idols with natural biodegradable materials like clay, papier mache, flour and turmeric etc.

Videos on significance of the festival were shared with the students. Principal DP Guleria said that it has been proved time again that old rituals of Indian culture are eco-friendly. Meanwhile, science week was also celebrated in the school. The week gave children a chance to enhance and explore their scientific aptitude.

Students got a chance to observe and learn several interesting aspects of science through various activities.They forwarded their videos on model-making and experiments to their concerned teachers.