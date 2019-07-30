Expert interacts with Blue Angels Global students

ht-school

Maria, an educationist working for the ministry of education in the United Arab Emirates, interacted with students at Blue Angels Global School, Sector 39, Faridabad.

In this era of globalisation it is imperative to provide students global exposure. Visits by foreign nationals and interaction with them enable students to understand cultures different from theirs, develop respect for them and imbue internationalism.

Maria has been a teacher for over 10 years and her teaching career and passion for different cultures have taken her across the world. She has lived in 24 countries including Poland, Korea and UAE. The students of Blue Angels Global School welcomed the guests with dance and music performances. Maria advised students how to achieve goals in life by planning and staying focused. She interacted with principal Sharda Muni, teachers and students and spoke about education, holistic growth and importance of emotional development in students. Educational issues, from early childhood development to admissions reforms, have been gaining importance.

Blue Angels Global School believes that learning and teaching are global endeavours, and it seeks like-minded education professionals from around the world to visit the school.

