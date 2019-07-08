Focus on the dignity of labour at Red Roses Public School

Red Roses Public School, Saket, observed Appreciation Day to acknowledge the contribution of support staff in maintenance of the school.

Head boy Varun Tariyal and head girl V Anusha compered the programme. Sakshi Tyagi of Class 10 recited a poem on the effort made by workers who build bridges, dams, roads and tracks. Gauri Sharma of Class 8 gave an account of how she had grown up under the care of “aunties” and watched “bhaiyyas” maintain cleanliness in classrooms, corridors, grounds and washrooms. She described how the gardener kept the garden green with colourful flowers and how the security guards looked after their safety. Attendant Pradeep Kumar presented Sabki Shakti Ka Tu Hi To Aadhar Hai and then electrician Subhash Kumar sang Maiyya Tere Charnon Ki Dhool Jo Mil Jaye. They won loud applause. Gardener Anil Kumar expressed his thoughts on the importance of sincere work. Everyone appreciated the garden created by him near the school entrance. Vice-principal NS Yadav congratulated the support staff. Manager Karan Mehta presented gifts to them and organised a lunch.

