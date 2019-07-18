From the archives of the Hindustan Times: July 18, 2019

Uruguay win World Soccer Cup (1950)

Rio De Janeiro- Uruguay yesterday (July 16) won the Jules Rimet World Soccer Cup for the second time in the short history of the championship. They fought back after being a goal down here to beat the crack Brazilian side 2-1.

The result left the world record crowd of nearly 200,000 Brazilian fans completely dumbfounded and bewildered.

After their team’s overwhelming wins over Sweden and Spain in the first two matches of the final pool, the Brazilians had not entertained a thought of defeat.

So certain were the Brazilians of victory that they had already written and recorded a victory saga entitled “ Brazil the victors.”

The Brazilian players, who had expected to obtain gold medals and thousand of pounds for a win bonus walked slowly off the field their heads bowed low.

Some women in the huge white and blue concrete municipal stadium were prostrate with grief.

The announcer was so thunderstruck that he forgot to broadcast the final result of the match between Spain and Sweden to decide minor placings.

It did not matter. None in the vast crowd cared.

Sweden, beat Spain 3-1 to fill third place in the championships with Spain fourth.

Kargil war is over, declares Fernandes (1999)

New Delhi- Defence Minister George Fernandes tonight (July 17) announced that the war in Kargil had ended, but India would not take any chances given Pakistan’s potential for mischief.

The war in Kargil has come to an end. The last of the Pakistani intruders have vacated our territory,” Fernandes told a fund donation meeting.

He said the intruders had retreated from even the few heights they were holding in the Mushkoh Valley.

As the extended deadline for withdrawal of infiltrators expired at first light this morning, an Army spokesman announced that any intruder found on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) would be treated as hostile, and be “shot and killed.”

The spokesman said “the enemy has gone north of the LoC.” With Indian troops already on the LoC in Batalik, Kaksar and Drass, he said they should reach the LoC in the Mushkoh Valley “in the next 24 hours.”

PAK TO TAKE BACK BODIES

Pakistan has agreed to take back the bodies of two of its officers recovered by the Indian Army. They would be handed over to the Red Cross for transportation to Pakistan, an External Affairs Ministry spokesman said.

While India had identified the bodies as those of Capt. Imtiaz Malik and Capt. Karnal Sher, Pakistan had claimed that Capt. Malik was alive and being treated for wounds “well inside Pakistan.” It however admitted yesterday that one body could be that of Capt. Sher.

Anand first player to cross 2800 points (1999)

Chennai – Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand became the first person in the game of 64-squares to cross the magical figure of 2800 points in rapid chess.

Anand has thus topped the World Rapid Chess Ranking introduced by the Federation International de Echecs (FIDE) for the first time in rapid chess. For this, points scored by all players in rapid chess events with a time of 30 minutes have been included and more than 2,000 classical chess events were taken into account for computation of ratings, according to a release received here from the FIDE.

Anand, who is presently playing in Dortmund expressed his happiness about the release of a new rating list for rapid chess.

Being rated number one is really nice and hope to achieve this in the other (classical chess) rating list too,” according to TNQ, media representatives of Anand.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 11:57 IST