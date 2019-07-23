From the archives of the Hindustan Times: July 23, 2019

Britain rejects Hitler’s “Peace” (1940)

LONDON- Lord Halifax replying to Herr Hitler’s speech in a broadcast, last evening, said: “We never wanted war; certainly nobody here wants war to continue a day longer than necessary, but we shall not stop lighting till freedom for ourselves and others is secure.”

Lord Halifax said: “Hitler’s silence with regard to the future of nations, whom on one false pretext or another he subjugated is significant” and added that Britain was fighting for a Europe which would be “a free association of independent States”.

Lord Halifax replied to Herr Hitler’s speech in a broadcast from London this evening (July 22).

He said “Hitler has summoned Great Britain to capitulate to his will. I won’t waste time by dealing with his distortions of almost every main event since the war began. He says he has no desire to destroy the British Empire buy there was in his speech no suggestion that peace must be based on justice, no word of recognition that other nations in Europe had any right to self-determination, a principle he has often invoked for Germans. His only appeal was to the base instinct of fear and his only arguments were threats. His silence with regard to the future of nations, whom on one false pretext or another, he subjugated is significant.

Flag of Independent India (1947)

New Delhi - The Indian Constituent Assembly today (July 22) unanimously adopted the Tricolour as the National Flag of India. All members without exception stood up for half a minute in solemn silence to pass the resolution and pay homage to the Flag of the Nation. As already announced, the design has the approval of Mahatma Gandhi.

Later, the House agreed to preserve the two Flags, one made of silk khadi and the other of cotton khadi which Pandit Nehru had unfurled while moving the resolution, as national monuments to be kept in the National Museum.

The proceedings excelled the expectation of everyone by the warmth, patriotic emotion and unanimity. Pandit Nehru’s introductory speech was couched in words befitting the great occasion and some thought that no more speeches were necessary.

INSAT-1C put into orbit, sends signals (1988)

Paris - India’s multi-purpose INSAT-1C satellite put in orbit by an Ariane-3 rocket from Kouron in French Guyana, was on way to its space home today (July 22) in its mission to knit the country closer together through benefits of space technology.

The rocket blasted off the Kourou space-port in French Guyana in cloudy weather and injected the satellite into orbit four minutes later. The master control facility at Hassan in Karnataka began receiving telemetric signals from the satellite about 28 minutes after its launch.

ISRO sources in Bangalore said initial check-ups of the satellite were underway after completion of certain key post-launch manouvres.

The satellite rode into space in the company of ECS-V satellite of the European Organisation of Satellite Communications.

The blast off was without a hitch after a thunderstorm over the area threatened to abort the launching.

The INSAT-1C is the second Indian satellite to be launched from the Kourou space-port. Earlier India’s first experimental geostationary communication satellite, Apple, was launched from there on June 19, 1981.

INSAT-1B, India’s multipurpose domestic satellite, was launched into orbit on board the US space shuttle Challenger on Aug 30, 1983.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 14:26 IST