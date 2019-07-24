From the archives of the Hindustan Times: July 24, 2019

Victorious end of Geneva meeting (1955)

GENEVA - Geneva conference is now a complete success. The conference secretariat officially announced today (July 23) that the Big Four had agreed on all points. They held a final plenary meeting at 6-30 p.m.

There will now be a simultaneous study by this autumn’s further Foreign Ministers’ conference of the subjects of German reunification and European security.

Further, the Foreign Ministers’ recommendations on disarmament--on the basis of the recent proposals of the four Heads of Governments- will be addressed to the U.N. disarmament sub-committee, rather than to the autumn meeting of the Big Four’s Foreign Ministers as the Russians had demanded.

The Heads of Governments had spent nearly five hours today in two secret sessions hammering out solutions to the three main issues, says a ‘ Reuter’ report.

Last night the Foreign Ministers reported deadlock on all these issues,

After the secret session this afternoon the Soviet leaders were the first to emerge from the Palace of Nations.

Marshal Bulganin, Soviet Prime Minister, reached the open car ahead of his colleagues, then checked himself and stepped back to let Mr Khruschev, Russian Communist Party Secretary, get in.

Ajit Wadekar star s in India’s fight-back (1971)

London- A hard-hitting captain’s knock of 85 by stylish left-hander Ajit Wadekar and his 79-run partnership for the third wicket with Dilip Sardesai (25) enabled India to score 179 for five against England on the second day of the first Test at Lord’s today (July 23).

India still require 126 more runs with five wickets in hand to overhaul England’s first innings total of 304.

Wadekar who led the fight-back for India, hit 11 fours during his innings lasting 196 minutes.

The touring team had suffered an early blow when opening batsman Ashok Mankad was caught by Norman Gifford at short-leg with only one run on the board to give paceman John Snow his 150th wicket for England.

After the grand efforts of Wadekar and Sardesai, “little master” G. R. Vishwanath and wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer (28) were associated in a hurricane 50-run partnership in 49 minutes for the fifth wicket and helped pull India out of a tight corner.

Indira party is real Congress (1981)

New Delhi- Election Commission today (July 23) ruled that the group led by Mrs Indira Gandhi and known by the name Indian National Congress-I was the real Congress.

As such, it will thereafter be known as the Indian National Congress, a recognised national party, for the purpose of the Election symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

However, the symbol “hand” will continue to be the reserved symbol of that party unless it applies for the revival of the frozen symbol “Calf and cow.”

Simultaneously, the Commission also de-recognised the group led by Mr Devaraj Urs and known by the name Indian National Congress-U.

The party led by Mr Urs will have to approach the Election Commission for recognition with a different name and style, and if such an application is made, it will be considered on merits under the Symbols Order.

An order containing these decisions was signed today by Chief Election Commissioner S. L. Shakdher.

Thought the split occurred on Jan. 2, 1978, the Commission went by the individual affidavits signed by members owing allegiance to Mrs Gandhi’s group from April 9, 1979, onwards and ruled that the “Lest of majority” had been fulfilled only by her group.

